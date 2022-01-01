Menu

François PRAT

SAINT GENSI LAVAL

Entreprises

  • Imprimerie BRAILLY - Assistant de production

    2006 - maintenant

  • Imprimerie SEMOUN - Apprentis

    2004 - 2006

Formations

  • SEPR

    Lyon 2002 - 2008 BEP; BAC PRO; BTS

