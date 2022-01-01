Francois RAMBAUD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Garde-Adhémar dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Curieux, actif, social et responsable, je suis en recherche permanente de nouvelles connaissances pour répondre au mieux au travail qu'il m'ait demandé.
Mes compétences :
HTML
SQL
MySQL
C++
C Programming Language
Active Directory
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Linux
JavaScript
IP
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Gestion de projet
PHP
Management
Microsoft server 2012
Anglais courant et technique