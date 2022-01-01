Menu

Francois RAMBAUD

Paris La Defense

En résumé

Curieux, actif, social et responsable, je suis en recherche permanente de nouvelles connaissances pour répondre au mieux au travail qu'il m'ait demandé.

Mes compétences :
HTML
SQL
MySQL
C++
C Programming Language
Active Directory
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Linux
JavaScript
IP
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Gestion de projet
PHP
Management
Microsoft server 2012
Anglais courant et technique

Entreprises

  • Areva - Technicien Helpdesk

    Paris La Defense 2012 - maintenant Technicien Helpdesk et de proximité gestion de télédistribution logicielle de projets et gestion d'équipe, réparation, préparation et maintenance de système windows, gestion de parc (entre 800 et 2500 machines) via l'Active directory pour le compte d'Areva sur plusieurs sites nucléaires

  • Metraplan - Programmeur et technicien de maintenance alternant

    2010 - 2011 étude de création et référencement de sites internet et développeur sous C++, html, PHP, MySQL pour Metraplan ;

  • Privé - Création de tableaux de mathématique sous Illustrator

    2010 - 2010 Création de tableaux de mathématique sur Illustrator pour particulier ;

  • Eovi Services Et Soins - Stagiaire technicien Helpdesk

    Valence 2009 - 2009 Technicien Helpdesk et de proximité Intervention maintenance et mise à disposition opérationnelle, réparation ordinateur et imprimante (1000 machines) à Eovi Drôme Arpica ;

  • Eiffage - Manoeuvre

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2008 - 2008

  • GAMMA - Stagiaire & programmeur html et PHP

    2008 - 2008 Création et maintenance de Sites internet

  • mairie de La Garde Adhémar (26) - Employé de service

    2005 - 2005

Formations

Réseau