Francois RICHEBOEUF

9 years of product/project management in sofware industry related with wireless, telecom, and multimedia. Strength in product innovation and roadmap definition, identify new business opportunities, promote brand awareness, optimise end user experience, problem solving, customer/service provider relationship and risk management. Successful track record for managing global multiple functional teams and pre sales/leading complex projects in Asia, US and Europe. Strong technical background in software design (wireless, asset management tools, multimedia and Algorithm).
Mes compétences :
Java
Managerial Skills
JavaScript
C++
C Programming Language
shell scripting
budgets
University Management
UNIX
System Migration
Project Management
Microsoft C-SHARP
Internet
HTML
Framework
Customer Relationship Management
Cascading Style Sheets