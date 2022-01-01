Menu

Francois RICHEBOEUF

TAIPEI

9 years of product/project management in sofware industry related with wireless, telecom, and multimedia. Strength in product innovation and roadmap definition, identify new business opportunities, promote brand awareness, optimise end user experience, problem solving, customer/service provider relationship and risk management. Successful track record for managing global multiple functional teams and pre sales/leading complex projects in Asia, US and Europe. Strong technical background in software design (wireless, asset management tools, multimedia and Algorithm).

Java
Managerial Skills
JavaScript
C++
C Programming Language
shell scripting
budgets
University Management
UNIX
System Migration
Project Management
Microsoft C-SHARP
Internet
HTML
Framework
Customer Relationship Management
Cascading Style Sheets

  • Packet One (Operateur Télécom) - Manager de projet

    2010 - 2012 1. Superviser les cycles de développement des Produits (méthodologie SCRUM),
    2. Dirige les équipes présentes en chine (Shanghai), USA (New York/ Boston), and Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), avec de nombreux déplacements sur place.
    3. Support Avant-vente
    4. Comprendre et définir les besoins clients
    5. Définir la feuille de route de ces produits.
    6. Communication inter fonctionnelle (marketing, ingénieur, Q&A, Partner),
    7. Développement software et développement algorithmique pour Sprint, P1, Augere et sa supervision du début à la fin,
    8. Négociation avec ODM sur la définition de l’architecture et des besoins matériels hardware (MediaTek, Mitrastar, Gemtek).

    REALISATIONS MAJEURES
    - 3 innovations clés (C/C++, Java and JavaScript):
    - Algorithmes: système de filtration NAPID et élaboration de scénarios de sélection « intelligents» (algorithme d’auto apprentissage),
    - Génération d’ID suivant une procédure de génération automatique hautement sécurisée (MD5SUM, DES, AES) and networking protection,
    - Création de 3 produits majeurs à la marque.
    - S’est vu décerné le "CEO Award" de Packet One en reconnaissance des résultats exceptionnels obtenus pendant les phases projet en 2011

  • Thales - Manager de projet

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2010 1. Responsable d’un projet de grande envergure,
    2. A achevée de nombreuses innovations en collaboration avec des équipes de Microsoft,
    3. lien entre client and les équipes techniques,
    4. Collecte les besoins sur le terrain auprès des clients,
    5. Rédaction des spécifications et recherche de solutions techniques,
    6. Réalisation de l’architecture logicielle et développement/supervision du projet. Architecture compatible avec de futurs besoins à long terme.
    7. Coordonner et planifie le calendrier de développement du projet plan,
    8. Procure créativité et solution innovatrice,
    9. Gestion de la charge de travail,
    10. Utilisation de la méthodologie ITIL.

    REALISATIONS MAJEURES
    - Innovations brevetées en collaboration avec les équipes de développement logiciel chez Microsoft,
    - Développement d'un logiciel en C # / .NET intégré dans le système d'information existant,
    - Migration d'un grand système informatique au sein de l'entreprise

  • Thales - Programmeur Informatique

    Courbevoie 2004 - 2006

