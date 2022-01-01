Francois RICHEBOEUF

9 years of product/project management in sofware industry related with wireless, telecom, and multimedia. Strength in product innovation and roadmap definition, identify new business opportunities, promote brand awareness, optimise end user experience, problem solving, customer/service provider relationship and risk management. Successful track record for managing global multiple functional teams and pre sales/leading complex projects in Asia, US and Europe. Strong technical background in software design (wireless, asset management tools, multimedia and Algorithm).



Mes compétences :

Java

Managerial Skills

JavaScript

C++

C Programming Language

shell scripting

budgets

University Management

UNIX

System Migration

Project Management

Microsoft C-SHARP

Internet

HTML

Framework

Customer Relationship Management

Cascading Style Sheets