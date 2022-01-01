Menu

François ROTH

Paris

Entreprises

  • Unibail Rodamco - European Graduate Program

    Paris 2013 - maintenant First assignment in Shopping Center Management (Dijon, Toison d'Or) for the great opening.
    In charge of the 4 star labellisation and support & management function.

    Second assignment in Austria (Vienna) in the development team for the extension of 2 different assets.

    Third assignment in Paris within the UR-Lab team. Involved in the development of several IT tools and a new concept for Shopping Center.

  • Catella - Expert Immobilier

    2012 - 2012 Real estate expert
    In charge of the valuation of several commercial and residential assets as supermarket (for the group Carrefour), hospital, appartments, houses...

  • Grandir Dignement - Manager

    2011 - 2011 International volonteer for a French ONG in Madagascar.

    In charge of the kids district in the central jail of Antananarivo and the reeducation center of Antanimora (100 kids in each).

  • UBS - Originator

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Involved within the team of Debt Capital Market in several deals for French banks in Euro, Pounds and dollars.

  • Raymond James - Assistant Broker

    2010 - 2010 In charge of the redaction of quotidian brokerage notes sent to the clients.
    Involved in the creation of a financial product (Best Picks)

