François ROTH

-
Unibail Rodamco
- European Graduate Program
Paris
2013 - maintenant
First assignment in Shopping Center Management (Dijon, Toison d'Or) for the great opening.
In charge of the 4 star labellisation and support & management function.
Second assignment in Austria (Vienna) in the development team for the extension of 2 different assets.
Third assignment in Paris within the UR-Lab team. Involved in the development of several IT tools and a new concept for Shopping Center.
-
Catella
- Expert Immobilier
2012 - 2012
Real estate expert
In charge of the valuation of several commercial and residential assets as supermarket (for the group Carrefour), hospital, appartments, houses...
-
Grandir Dignement
- Manager
2011 - 2011
International volonteer for a French ONG in Madagascar.
In charge of the kids district in the central jail of Antananarivo and the reeducation center of Antanimora (100 kids in each).
-
UBS
- Originator
Paris
2011 - 2011
Involved within the team of Debt Capital Market in several deals for French banks in Euro, Pounds and dollars.
-
Raymond James
- Assistant Broker
2010 - 2010
In charge of the redaction of quotidian brokerage notes sent to the clients.
Involved in the creation of a financial product (Best Picks)