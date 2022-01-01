Menu

Francois SAQUET

REIMS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Reims dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Results-driven, proactive, and highly motivated professional equipped with 32 years of dynamic cross-functional expertise managing manufacturing and assembly plants, faucet operations, Quality for high quality consumer products. Offer broad multinational experience cultivating international relationships with multi-cultural plant staff, suppliers, engineers, managers, executives; confidently conduct business in French, Portuguese, Spanish and English. Analytical problem solver with strategic vision to execute tactical action plans that produce multimillion Euros revenues and improve customer service levels. Adaptable team player able to quickly learn new products and processes and embrace change. Dedicated to promoting professional growth and success. Core competencies:
Plant Management ♦ SOP ♦ Quality Management ♦ Safety ♦ Capital Planning ♦ P&L Management ♦ Variance Management ♦ Production ♦ Human Resource ♦ Maintenance ♦ Purchasing ♦ Process Improvement ♦ Manufacturing Engineering ♦ ETC

Entreprises

  • KOHLER FRANCE - PLANT MANAGER & HR MANAGER EMEA

    2007 - maintenant

  • KOHLER FRANCE - QUALITY MANAGER GF EMEA

    2004 - 2007 Manage the entire quality department of the faucet operations in EMEA (Reims, Cairo). Strengthen collaboration between Corporate Services and regional businesses to harmonize systems, processes and implement a system of cost allocation. Interfaced with all disciplines within the organization as well external vendors and certification institutions. Identified key strategic indicators of performance of EMEA.

  • EUROFAC/WILDFANG METALLWERK - QUALITY MANAGER, HUMAN RESOURCES & Data Processing Manager

    2000 - 2004 Implementation and completion of all the related items concerning the quality system with the ISO 9001:2008. TUV certification. Problem solving Coordinator, Quality circle coordinator, Plant Rejection committee coordinator, Cost saving Committee member.
    As New Product Development committee Coordinator, coordinate and facilitate the flow of the new samples and responsible for the FPY and RTY for Samples and validation for equipments.
    Manage the human resources for 62 associates. In Charge of Planning, organizing and directing data processing activities and administer the implementation of new or revised systems, evaluate designs, or develop technical standards and procedures for system maintenance and operation.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée