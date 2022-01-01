Francois SAQUET

Results-driven, proactive, and highly motivated professional equipped with 32 years of dynamic cross-functional expertise managing manufacturing and assembly plants, faucet operations, Quality for high quality consumer products. Offer broad multinational experience cultivating international relationships with multi-cultural plant staff, suppliers, engineers, managers, executives; confidently conduct business in French, Portuguese, Spanish and English. Analytical problem solver with strategic vision to execute tactical action plans that produce multimillion Euros revenues and improve customer service levels. Adaptable team player able to quickly learn new products and processes and embrace change. Dedicated to promoting professional growth and success. Core competencies:

Plant Management ♦ SOP ♦ Quality Management ♦ Safety ♦ Capital Planning ♦ P&L Management ♦ Variance Management ♦ Production ♦ Human Resource ♦ Maintenance ♦ Purchasing ♦ Process Improvement ♦ Manufacturing Engineering ♦ ETC