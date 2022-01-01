Francois TEILLET

Mes compétences :
Agriculture
Anglais
Asie
English
International
Manager
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Cooperl Arc Atlantique
- Export Manager
Lamballe2012 - maintenant
La Ferme de Loukoko / CONGO
- Project Manager
2011 - 2012
Baudet Uk ltd
- Aftercare Manager
2008 - 2010In charge of the aftercare and installation for a Bathroom Pods manufacturing company who supply hotels, halls of residences hospitals...
Varied Companies in India
- Varied
2006 - 2008-Farm manager (various animal productions including slaughtering, vegetables, home delivery organisation....)
-Representative for European companies to promote European food products during events and exhibitions.