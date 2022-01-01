Menu

François THOMINET

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Transport international
Gestion des stocks et entreposage
Achats internationaux

Entreprises

  • British American Tobacco - Factory Logistics Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2016 - maintenant Manager of the following departments:
    - Customs (import and export);
    - Material planning;
    - Cigarettes Export warehouse ;
    - Cigarettes Domestic warehouse (Marketing and E-commerce included);
    - Leaf warehouse;
    - Wrapping materials warehouse.

  • British American Tobacco - Logistics and Customs Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2016 Management of the information and physical flows of Finished goods (Dunhill, Parisienne, Lucky strike, ...), leaf (Diet, blend-set, CLD, Recon...) and wrapping materials (filters, ink, glue, blankes, ...); management of the clearances import and export, management of inward process, customs reporting, etc...
    For 1 year and half: Logistics Manager south cluster: Boncourt (Switzerland), Vranje (Serbia), Pecs (Hungary) and Ploiesti (Roumania) until the creation of the Supply Chain Departments in B.A.T.
    In 2014. team member in Globe House London for the marine tender negociation (84.000 containers).

  • British American Tobacco - LOGISTICS MANAGER SOUTH CLUSTER

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - 2015 Responsable Logistique des usines de Ploiesti (Roumanie), Vranje(Serbie), Pecs (Hongrie), à 35 % de mon activité tout en gardant la Logistique Suisse.

  • British American Tobacco Switzerland (Boncourt-Suisse) - Logistics & Customs Manager

    2009 - 2014 Gestion des entrepôts de tabacs (CLD+DIET+FIBEX+BLEND 7 + TR), du wrapping (coupons, filtres, vignettes fiscales,...), cigarettes (Dunhill, Lucky strike, Gauloise, Kent, Parisienne...)
    Gestion de la Douane (dédouanements import + export, trafic de perfectionnement...)
    Réorganisations perpétuelles du Service Logistique afin d'être Proactif aux changements du marché.

  • ENIA TECSOM (Sedan) - Logistics & Customer service Manager

    2007 - 2009 Gestion des achats transports et du service export.
    Key user logistics dans la mise en place du system MOVEX

  • TARKETT (Sedan) - Logistics & Transport Manager

    1998 - 2007 80 personnes en logistique (entrepôts + administration, 3 millions d'euros de budget; 12 millions d'euros de budget transports).
    Mise en place à partir de 1998 d'un plan de transports Européen suite à la fermeture des dépôts de produits finis en Angleterre, Belgique, Allemagne et Espagne.
    Réorganisation du plan de distribution tranport du marché français à partir de 1999.

  • ELECTROLUX (Revin) - Supply & Transport Manager

    1994 - 1998 Responsable des achats transports imports (2 millions d'euros)
    Création dès 1994 d'une plate-forme logistique Jura pour la livraison en JIT des composants plastiques pour machine à laver.
    Management du service approvisonnements (3 personnes)

Formations

