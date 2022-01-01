François THOMINET

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Transport international
Gestion des stocks et entreposage
Achats internationaux
Entreprises
British American Tobacco
- Factory Logistics Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt 2016 - maintenantManager of the following departments:
- Customs (import and export);
- Material planning;
- Cigarettes Export warehouse ;
- Cigarettes Domestic warehouse (Marketing and E-commerce included);
- Leaf warehouse;
- Wrapping materials warehouse.
British American Tobacco
- Logistics and Customs Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2016Management of the information and physical flows of Finished goods (Dunhill, Parisienne, Lucky strike, ...), leaf (Diet, blend-set, CLD, Recon...) and wrapping materials (filters, ink, glue, blankes, ...); management of the clearances import and export, management of inward process, customs reporting, etc...
For 1 year and half: Logistics Manager south cluster: Boncourt (Switzerland), Vranje (Serbia), Pecs (Hungary) and Ploiesti (Roumania) until the creation of the Supply Chain Departments in B.A.T.
In 2014. team member in Globe House London for the marine tender negociation (84.000 containers).
British American Tobacco
- LOGISTICS MANAGER SOUTH CLUSTER
Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - 2015Responsable Logistique des usines de Ploiesti (Roumanie), Vranje(Serbie), Pecs (Hongrie), à 35 % de mon activité tout en gardant la Logistique Suisse.
British American Tobacco Switzerland (Boncourt-Suisse)
- Logistics & Customs Manager
2009 - 2014Gestion des entrepôts de tabacs (CLD+DIET+FIBEX+BLEND 7 + TR), du wrapping (coupons, filtres, vignettes fiscales,...), cigarettes (Dunhill, Lucky strike, Gauloise, Kent, Parisienne...)
Gestion de la Douane (dédouanements import + export, trafic de perfectionnement...)
Réorganisations perpétuelles du Service Logistique afin d'être Proactif aux changements du marché.
ENIA TECSOM (Sedan)
- Logistics & Customer service Manager
2007 - 2009Gestion des achats transports et du service export.
Key user logistics dans la mise en place du system MOVEX
TARKETT (Sedan)
- Logistics & Transport Manager
1998 - 2007 80 personnes en logistique (entrepôts + administration, 3 millions d'euros de budget; 12 millions d'euros de budget transports).
Mise en place à partir de 1998 d'un plan de transports Européen suite à la fermeture des dépôts de produits finis en Angleterre, Belgique, Allemagne et Espagne.
Réorganisation du plan de distribution tranport du marché français à partir de 1999.
ELECTROLUX (Revin)
- Supply & Transport Manager
1994 - 1998Responsable des achats transports imports (2 millions d'euros)
Création dès 1994 d'une plate-forme logistique Jura pour la livraison en JIT des composants plastiques pour machine à laver.
Management du service approvisonnements (3 personnes)