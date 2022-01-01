Menu

François TRAVERSA

JAKARTA

Mes compétences :
Tankers
Responsible for Shipping department
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Invoicing
FPSO
External Audit
CSP
Audit
Air Freight

  • Andhika GAC Indonesia - Managing Director

    2013 - maintenant New challenge as new position in a new region Asia Pacific. When started, AGAC Indonesia was making lost since many years. After only a year, company turned up to a profit and future will see deep black results figures.
    * Increase marging profit upto 60%, ;
    * Restructuration of each departments (tankers, dry cargo, cruise and finance), ;
    * Implementation of new financial income (PDA format revision, introduction of new services/rates structure, implementation of discounts from suppliers, implementation of outlays, implementation of financial gains,..)
    * Cruise: multiply by two number of 2013 calls compare to year 2012 & multiply by two number of Q1 2014 calls compare to full year 2013. Break into expedition ships business, ;
    * Dry: re-start dry cargo department, break into coal business, ;
    * Tanker: maintain market shares and revision of TMA agency agreement, ;
    * Implementation of a very new profitable service: husbdandry Straits transit (Malacca, Sunda and Lombok straits),
    * Acceptance of Navy agency business. POC for Royal Navy, Canadian and US Navy calls,
    * Pro-active approach with local authorities as well as with customers (newsletter, extra mile..),
    * Bi-monthly marketing trips to Singapore. Regular marketing trips to China, India, Europe and neighbors countries such as Thailand & Malaysia. Attendance to Coaltrans India & Indonesia conferences, attendance to Seatrade cruise convention in Miami (sponsorship of Indonesia booth). ;

  • GAC Congo Shipping & Logistics - Business Manager Shipping

    2012 - 2013 Responsible for Shipping department (operations and marketing). New office in a new country with high potential.
    * Set up a new office and make it compliant with local environment (local regulations, licenses,..),
    * Through implementation of working procedures, JD, SOP, SOW,.. preliminary work to get ISO certification,
    * Internal and external audits, ;
    * Set up tariffs schemes, discounts with suppliers and others financial gains.
    * Build up customer relationship and gained market share, (tankers, husbandry, logistics...),
    * Regular meetings with local authorities,
    * Marketing trips to Europe and China. ;

  • GAC Angola Shipping & Logistics - Business Manager Shipping

    2011 - 2012 Responsible for shipping department (ops + marketing) following past years company growth.
    * Set up of a new office in Namibe (South Angola), ;
    * Set up of a new OPA department structure and gained 3 times more business in 6 months,
    * Keep market's share gained while I was Country Operations Manager,
    * Increased number of calls / profitability of GAC Angola (We've been awarded for LNG Soyo Terminal -120 calls per year- ; 5 years contract James Fisher support vessels of BP Block 18 ; first call of Royal Navy in Luanda, increased of our Tankers department profits, continuous growth of our dry cargo department),
    * Regular marketing trips to China, Middle East, Europe, South Africa. ;

  • GAC - Country Operations Manager

    issy les moulineaux 2008 - 2011 Two years and half in a very challenging environment. When started, GAC Angola was an established tankers agent only and doing few logistics jobs..
    * Operations covering calls in Luanda, Soyo, Cabinda, Lobito (sub-agency in Namibe)
    * Handled 75% of Angolan crude lifting (FPSO operations) - 30 calls per month ;
    * Set up of a Dry Cargo department:
    * Agent for 100% of general cargo project for Government (several business trips to China and good local relationship with receivers to achieve it),
    * Monthly car carriers calls in commercial port. ;
    * Set up of company internal system for daily operations and invoicing matters (integration with internal financial systems),
    * Change of registration of the company which allowed us to build up a logistics department focussing on Oil & Gas industry. ;

  • Sea Invest Shipping Agency - Assistant General Manager - 18 people

    2006 - 2008 Positioning on the agency of Dunkirk, established shipping agency which grows bigger
    * Coordination of 800 vessel calls/year,
    * Certification Quality auditor (CSP), ;
    * Shipping & stevedoring audits on ports of Marseilles, Le Havre, Bordeaux, Nantes Saint-Nazaire, Rouen and Port-Jérôme, ;
    * Development and optimization of internal website. ;

  • Sea Invest Shipping Agency - Assistant General Manager - 6 people

    2004 - 2006 Implementation and start of a new agency covering port of Marseilles
    * In charge of the general organization of the agency (general management, follow-up of accounts, implementation of the quality and safety system, proforma and disbursement accounts, work organization, holidays planning ...),
    * All operations inherent to start a shipping agency: installation of the procedures, installation of the systems, in permanent contact with local official authorities,
    * Implementation of customs credit (planning & organization, follow up, direct relationship with port authorities & customs government service...),
    * Operations involving customs formalities (export/import documents, dangerous goods...). ;

  • Transit Pagnot - Forwarding agent (Shipping/Airfreight)

    2004 - 2004 Forwarding agent (Shipping /Airfreight).

  • TRANSIT PAGNOT - Forwarding agent

    2004 - 2004

  • Sea Invest Shipping Agency - Shipping Clerk

    2003 - 2004

  • ASSURANCES MARITIMES FERMON COSTE - Insurance agent

    2003 - 2003

  • Cabinet d'Assurances Maritimes Fermon-Coste - Insurance Agent

    2003 - 2003

  • Société Nouvelle de Manutention - Stevedoring coordinator

    2002 - 2002 Barra Société Nouvelle de Manutention, Special point of contact for ``Toyota Valenciennes'' (discharging, warehousing, post transportation to site).

  • BARRA SNM - Handling Agent coordinator

    2002 - 2002

  • Transports G. Lenzi - Warehouse & transport coordinator

    2001 - 2001 FOREIGN LANGUAGES AND SPECIAL SKILLS
    French Native language
    English Fluent
    Portuguese/Italian Read, speak.
    Indonesian/Russian Notions ,

  • TRANSPORTS G.LENZI - Warehouse and transportation coordinator

    2001 - 2001

  • Université De Lille II

    Lille 2003 - 2004 Masters

    ``Lille II University - Law and Health'' (Lille, France)

  • Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante (Lille)

    Lille 2003 - 2004 Masters Maritime Law

  • Université Littoral

    Dunkerque 2001 - 2003 (Master Sciences et Techniques Management Portuaire)
    ``Littoral University'' (Dunkerque, France)

  • Université Littoral

    Dunkerque 2001 - 2003 Maritime Carriage and Harbour Management

  • Tours University

    Chartres 1999 - 2001 D.U.T Gestion Logistique et Transport

    Management, Logistic & Transport ( `` Orléans/Tours University '' (Chartres, France)

  • Université Orléans (Chartres)

    Chartres 1999 - 2001 Management, Logistics and Transport

  • `` François Villon University

    Beaugency 1998 - 1999 A Levels

    equivalent - Economics (Baccalauréat Economique et Social)

