François TRAVERSA

Andhika GAC Indonesia
- Managing Director
2013 - maintenant
New challenge as new position in a new region Asia Pacific. When started, AGAC Indonesia was making lost since many years. After only a year, company turned up to a profit and future will see deep black results figures.
* Increase marging profit upto 60%, ;
* Restructuration of each departments (tankers, dry cargo, cruise and finance), ;
* Implementation of new financial income (PDA format revision, introduction of new services/rates structure, implementation of discounts from suppliers, implementation of outlays, implementation of financial gains,..)
* Cruise: multiply by two number of 2013 calls compare to year 2012 & multiply by two number of Q1 2014 calls compare to full year 2013. Break into expedition ships business, ;
* Dry: re-start dry cargo department, break into coal business, ;
* Tanker: maintain market shares and revision of TMA agency agreement, ;
* Implementation of a very new profitable service: husbdandry Straits transit (Malacca, Sunda and Lombok straits),
* Acceptance of Navy agency business. POC for Royal Navy, Canadian and US Navy calls,
* Pro-active approach with local authorities as well as with customers (newsletter, extra mile..),
* Bi-monthly marketing trips to Singapore. Regular marketing trips to China, India, Europe and neighbors countries such as Thailand & Malaysia. Attendance to Coaltrans India & Indonesia conferences, attendance to Seatrade cruise convention in Miami (sponsorship of Indonesia booth). ;
GAC Congo Shipping & Logistics
- Business Manager Shipping
2012 - 2013
Responsible for Shipping department (operations and marketing). New office in a new country with high potential.
* Set up a new office and make it compliant with local environment (local regulations, licenses,..),
* Through implementation of working procedures, JD, SOP, SOW,.. preliminary work to get ISO certification,
* Internal and external audits, ;
* Set up tariffs schemes, discounts with suppliers and others financial gains.
* Build up customer relationship and gained market share, (tankers, husbandry, logistics...),
* Regular meetings with local authorities,
* Marketing trips to Europe and China. ;
GAC Angola Shipping & Logistics
- Business Manager Shipping
2011 - 2012
Responsible for shipping department (ops + marketing) following past years company growth.
* Set up of a new office in Namibe (South Angola), ;
* Set up of a new OPA department structure and gained 3 times more business in 6 months,
* Keep market's share gained while I was Country Operations Manager,
* Increased number of calls / profitability of GAC Angola (We've been awarded for LNG Soyo Terminal -120 calls per year- ; 5 years contract James Fisher support vessels of BP Block 18 ; first call of Royal Navy in Luanda, increased of our Tankers department profits, continuous growth of our dry cargo department),
* Regular marketing trips to China, Middle East, Europe, South Africa. ;
GAC
- Country Operations Manager
issy les moulineaux
2008 - 2011
Two years and half in a very challenging environment. When started, GAC Angola was an established tankers agent only and doing few logistics jobs..
* Operations covering calls in Luanda, Soyo, Cabinda, Lobito (sub-agency in Namibe)
* Handled 75% of Angolan crude lifting (FPSO operations) - 30 calls per month ;
* Set up of a Dry Cargo department:
* Agent for 100% of general cargo project for Government (several business trips to China and good local relationship with receivers to achieve it),
* Monthly car carriers calls in commercial port. ;
* Set up of company internal system for daily operations and invoicing matters (integration with internal financial systems),
* Change of registration of the company which allowed us to build up a logistics department focussing on Oil & Gas industry. ;
Sea Invest Shipping Agency
- Assistant General Manager - 18 people
2006 - 2008
Positioning on the agency of Dunkirk, established shipping agency which grows bigger
* Coordination of 800 vessel calls/year,
* Certification Quality auditor (CSP), ;
* Shipping & stevedoring audits on ports of Marseilles, Le Havre, Bordeaux, Nantes Saint-Nazaire, Rouen and Port-Jérôme, ;
* Development and optimization of internal website. ;
Sea Invest Shipping Agency
- Assistant General Manager - 6 people
2004 - 2006
Implementation and start of a new agency covering port of Marseilles
* In charge of the general organization of the agency (general management, follow-up of accounts, implementation of the quality and safety system, proforma and disbursement accounts, work organization, holidays planning ...),
* All operations inherent to start a shipping agency: installation of the procedures, installation of the systems, in permanent contact with local official authorities,
* Implementation of customs credit (planning & organization, follow up, direct relationship with port authorities & customs government service...),
* Operations involving customs formalities (export/import documents, dangerous goods...). ;
Transit Pagnot
- Forwarding agent (Shipping/Airfreight)
2004 - 2004
Forwarding agent (Shipping /Airfreight).
Société Nouvelle de Manutention
- Stevedoring coordinator
2002 - 2002
Barra Société Nouvelle de Manutention, Special point of contact for ``Toyota Valenciennes'' (discharging, warehousing, post transportation to site).
-
Transports G. Lenzi
- Warehouse & transport coordinator
2001 - 2001
FOREIGN LANGUAGES AND SPECIAL SKILLS
French Native language
English Fluent
Portuguese/Italian Read, speak.
Indonesian/Russian Notions ,
