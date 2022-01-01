Menu

François VAUTIER

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

MOVIE DIRECTOR,VIDEO ARTIST and RESEARCHER

After graduating from Fine Arts, François VAUTIER worked with contemporary art galleries in Paris. He then embarked upon a collaboration with ARTE. He produced highly creative opening titles and his first feature film: the thriller "le P'tit Bleu". His second feature film "Déjà Vu" is a science fiction film. In 2008,”Twenty Show",is the first user generated film. His work was presented at the WORLD EXPO Shanghai 2010.

http://www.vimeo.com/francoisvautier



Mes compétences :
Communication
Documentaire
Cinéma
Motion design

Entreprises

  • Shilofilms - Réalisateur

    maintenant

  • Infografis

    maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau