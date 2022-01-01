RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
MOVIE DIRECTOR,VIDEO ARTIST and RESEARCHER
After graduating from Fine Arts, François VAUTIER worked with contemporary art galleries in Paris. He then embarked upon a collaboration with ARTE. He produced highly creative opening titles and his first feature film: the thriller "le P'tit Bleu". His second feature film "Déjà Vu" is a science fiction film. In 2008,”Twenty Show",is the first user generated film. His work was presented at the WORLD EXPO Shanghai 2010.
http://www.vimeo.com/francoisvautier
Mes compétences :
Communication
Documentaire
Cinéma
Motion design
Pas de formation renseignée