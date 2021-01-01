Frans FRANS VOS (VOS)

Boutersem2006 - maintenantFounded in 2006, Materials Consult succeeded in establishing an interesting portfolio of larger industrial clients in the field of energy production, energy distribution, chemical and coatings industry. This portfolio is completed with several missions for law courts and lawyers and their clients.
"Your materials ... Our passion" is our credo and our daily live.
I'm the proud founder of this small and unique company which see its clients as partners. Being small or large doesn't matter, as long as you live your passion.
Welcome in a materials world.
Dr. ir. Frans Vos
Founder and General Manager
Vinçotte International
- Activity Manager Materials
1999 - 2005Implementation and increase of profitability of the department ‘Materials’, consisting of metallurgical laboratories, coating and polymer inspection services.
~ Organisation and personnel affairs
~ Scientific support of contract management
~ Financial and SQE responsibility (ISO 17025 / EN 45004)
~ Preparation of business-plans and investments
- Project Coordination, e.g.
~ On-site inspection of polymer welders (gas distribution systems)
~ Automation of the quality control of Aluminum half products
~ Quality control of machining operations in the aviation industry
~ Damage analysis on machines, transport, corrosion, …
- Organisation of seminars (cf. super)
Formations
Ghent University (Ghent)
Ghent2006 - 2007Introduction to law for juridical experts
'Introduction to law for juridical experts' is a postgraduate course on those aspects of law which are important to technical experts working for the courts of law.
Katholieke Universiteit Leuven K.U.L. (Leuven)
Leuven1987 - 1993Materials Science and Technology
After graduation in 1993 I performed a Ph.D. study that was completed successfully in 1999. Subject of my Ph.D. study was 'plasma spraying of self-lubricating coatings with solid lubricants'.