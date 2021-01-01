Frans FRANS VOS (VOS)

Menu

  • QATestLab

    Kiev maintenant

  • Materials Consult - Founder / General Manager

    Boutersem 2006 - maintenant Founded in 2006, Materials Consult succeeded in establishing an interesting portfolio of larger industrial clients in the field of energy production, energy distribution, chemical and coatings industry. This portfolio is completed with several missions for law courts and lawyers and their clients.

    "Your materials ... Our passion" is our credo and our daily live.

    I'm the proud founder of this small and unique company which see its clients as partners. Being small or large doesn't matter, as long as you live your passion.

    Welcome in a materials world.

    Dr. ir. Frans Vos
    Founder and General Manager

  • Vinçotte International - Activity Manager Materials

    1999 - 2005 Implementation and increase of profitability of the department ‘Materials’, consisting of metallurgical laboratories, coating and polymer inspection services.
    ~ Organisation and personnel affairs
    ~ Scientific support of contract management
    ~ Financial and SQE responsibility (ISO 17025 / EN 45004)
    ~ Preparation of business-plans and investments
    - Project Coordination, e.g.
    ~ On-site inspection of polymer welders (gas distribution systems)
    ~ Automation of the quality control of Aluminum half products
    ~ Quality control of machining operations in the aviation industry
    ~ Damage analysis on machines, transport, corrosion, …
    - Organisation of seminars (cf. super)

  • Ghent University (Ghent)

    Ghent 2006 - 2007 Introduction to law for juridical experts

    'Introduction to law for juridical experts' is a postgraduate course on those aspects of law which are important to technical experts working for the courts of law.

  • Katholieke Universiteit Leuven K.U.L. (Leuven)

    Leuven 1987 - 1993 Materials Science and Technology

    After graduation in 1993 I performed a Ph.D. study that was completed successfully in 1999. Subject of my Ph.D. study was 'plasma spraying of self-lubricating coatings with solid lubricants'.

