Fred GERARD
Fred GERARD
Genève
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Complex Bau
- Directeur Études
Genève
2018 - maintenant
Steiner
- Chef de Projet Travaux
Lausanne
2014 - 2018
Bernasconi Entreprise Générale SA
- Ingénieur Travaux
2011 - 2014
Losinger Construction
- Ingénieur Travaux
2005 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
2001 - 2005
Lycée Victor Hugo
Besancon
1998 - 2001
classes préparatoires
Réseau
Alain MONNEY
Alexandra FOGLI HOURNON
Anderson MICHAUD
Deborah HOFFMANN
François SCHNEIDER
Gre ERIC
Lionel DINETY
Philippe KUGEL
Pierre SCHOLTUS
Sophie PELLET-YEM