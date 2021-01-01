Menu

Fred GERARD

Genève

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Complex Bau - Directeur Études

    Genève 2018 - maintenant

  • Steiner - Chef de Projet Travaux

    Lausanne 2014 - 2018

  • Bernasconi Entreprise Générale SA - Ingénieur Travaux

    2011 - 2014

  • Losinger Construction - Ingénieur Travaux

    2005 - 2010

Formations

Réseau