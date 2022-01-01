Menu

Fred SIGAL

Founder & President at NuageProduction

Solid experience of global organizations management in USA and Europe in the fields of Professional Services, Outsourcing, R&D and Enterprise Solutions.

Specialties:
- P&L Management: Business Development and Organizational alignment
- Global resources Management. incl. Offshore and nearshore - Information Technology: High-Tech, Outsourcing, Telecom and Software Engineering
- Professional Services - Six Sigma and Processes improvements

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Europe
Management
Outsourcing
P&L management
Professional services
USA

Entreprises

  • NuageProduction - CEO

    2008 - 2010

  • Diebold - Senior Director Global Professional Services at Diebold, Inc

    Guyancourt 2001 - 2008

  • General Electric - Outsourcing Director at General Electric

    Paris 1999 - 2001

  • General Electric - Six Sigma & Enterprise Solutions Director at General Electric

    Paris 1997 - 1999

  • Apple Computer Europe - R&D SW Director

    PARIS 1995 - 1997

  • Apple Computer Inc. - Sr SW Eng

    PARIS 1988 - 1995

Formations

