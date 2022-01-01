Fred SIGAL

Founder & President at NuageProduction



Solid experience of global organizations management in USA and Europe in the fields of Professional Services, Outsourcing, R&D and Enterprise Solutions.



Specialties:

- P&L Management: Business Development and Organizational alignment

- Global resources Management. incl. Offshore and nearshore - Information Technology: High-Tech, Outsourcing, Telecom and Software Engineering

- Professional Services - Six Sigma and Processes improvements



Mes compétences :

Business

Business development

Europe

Management

Outsourcing

P&L management

Professional services

USA