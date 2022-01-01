Fred SIGAL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 24 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Founder & President at NuageProduction
Solid experience of global organizations management in USA and Europe in the fields of Professional Services, Outsourcing, R&D and Enterprise Solutions.
Specialties:
- P&L Management: Business Development and Organizational alignment
- Global resources Management. incl. Offshore and nearshore - Information Technology: High-Tech, Outsourcing, Telecom and Software Engineering
- Professional Services - Six Sigma and Processes improvements
Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Europe
Management
Outsourcing
P&L management
Professional services
USA
Pas de formation renseignée