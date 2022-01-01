Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fred TIGNON
Ajouter
Fred TIGNON
TRELAZE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Gérant ACS Informatique
Mes compétences :
ACS
Informatique
Entreprises
ACS INFORMATIQUE
TRELAZE
maintenant
ACS Informatique
- GERANT
TRELAZE
1989 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Saint Gabriel
St Laurent Sur Sevre
1979 - 1986
BAC E
Réseau
Eric BRUNEAU
Laure BERNUAU-DIAKOV
Mickaël LANGLOYS
Nicolas GOINARD
Olivier MOREAU
Pascal JEANNEAU
Patricia SEVER I@D FRANCE
Pierrick CHAUVEAU
Yves LANDRAU