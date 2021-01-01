Menu

Frederic FOURREAU

Élancourt

En résumé

J’ai eu en charge la mise en place de différents projets, du changements de postes aux changements de serveurs, en passant par la restructuration et un changement total dans la téléphonie, et dernièrement la mise en place d'un ERP et d'une GED, de la création de modes opératoires, du management et de la gestion de prestataires.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
VPN
TCP/IP
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Active Directory
Workstation
VMware
PC Anywhere
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows for Workgroups
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows 3.1
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows
LAN/WAN > LAN
FTP
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix Metaframe
Audit
Conseil

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Gestionnaire Logistique

    Élancourt (78990) 2015 - 2015 Gestion des besoins suivant les projets
    Management d'équipe et des prestataires
    Gestion des achats magasin et fournitures dans les respect des délais et des coûts
    Gestion de stock
    Réception, contrôle qualité et quantité
    Veille au bon respect des règles de sécurité de l'équipe logistique

  • Airbus Group - Assistant directeur de projet ERP et GED

    Élancourt (78990) 2014 - 2015 Au sein d'une filiale d’AIRBUS, GDI-SIMULATION met son infrastructure informatique à son top niveau.

    Elle migre toutes ses données vers un nouvel ERP, qui est accompagné par la mise en place d'une GED (Gestion électronique des documents)

    La mise en place, les formations et le suivie font partie intégrale de mon contrat.
    En relation direct avec la direction financière et la direction qualité, je met en place:

    Des modes opératoires
    J'animes les formations sur plusieurs niveaux
    Je ressences les problèmes rencontrés, et intervient ou fait intervenir un tiers
    Je proposes et suis les évolutions

  • Ergalis - Chargé de projet et support DSI

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Suite au rachat du groupe Aura par la Holding Ergalis mes activités ont changés


    Migration d’informations, des serveurs et outils du groupe Aura vers la Holding
    Mise en place de la téléphonie PABX / BTIP (B2Gass, et IP centrex) Orange
    Homogénéiser le réseau VPN des 70 Agences en Equant Orange
    Remise à plat des contrats fournisseur, prestataires, afin d'optimiser les coûts
    Gestion de la flotte téléphonie cellulaire SFR

  • Aura Staffing - Responsable support informatique et gestionnaire de parc

    Paris 2009 - 2012 Responsable du service informatique :

    Création et mise en place de schémas directeurs et de procédures
    Gestionnaire des parcs informatiques, imprimantes et photocopieurs
    Responsable et administration des postes Windows XP Seven , systèmes d’impression « Toshiba, Xerox »,
    Administrateur système : Active directory , serveurs Windows 2003 à 2008, Sharepoint…
    Charger de projet supports et déploiement d'outils :Logmein, Vnc, Microsoft ( Os et office) …
    Management des équipes supports et techniques
    Administrateur de sécurité antivirus et sauvegarde sous : TSM et Trend mico

    Gestionnaires du réseau VPN et télécom :

    VPN Oléane Orange de France Télécom sur 37 sites dans toute la France et 8 sites en Suisse.
    Téléphones via le Portail OBS
    Homogénéisation du réseau Vpn et telecom sur de IP centrex Orange Télécom

  • CS-Info Formation - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    2004 - 2009 Conseils-Services Informatique (78 Limay) SSII auprès de divers groupes (YST, médecine du travail - VEOLIA Recherche - FCM Production - Education nationale - AXCAN Pharma...)

    Installation, gestion et administration : Active directory, bases de données (Access), systèmes d'impression ;
    Systèmes : poste de travail de Windows 98 à Vista, des serveurs W2K à W2K3, serveur application Citrix et TSE ;
    Réseaux : VPN Oléane de France Telecom, du réseau nomade avec connexion 3G ou analogique (Business Everywhere) ;
    Sauvegardes : Natso, Backupexec, Arcserve et sauvegardes externalisées : Neobe, Backupia
    Sécurité : Kaspersky, Trend Micro, McAfee avec et sans console de supervision ;
    Logiciels : Installation - déploiement des outils Office de 97 à 2007 et des applicatifs métiers compta ou médicaux sur base Access ou SQL ;
    Hotline Niveau 2 et 3

  • Groupe RDI - Technicien micro-réseaux

    2002 - 2004 Groupe RDI (30 Nimes) SSII auprès des particuliers et des professionnels (Banque Populaire du midi, EFS, ...) :
    * montage de poste ;
    * Installation sur site, paramétrage de Windows 3.11 à Windows 2K ;
    * Hotliner ;

  • Société DMEI - Technicien de maintenance informatique de la

    2001 - 2002 Technicien de maintenance informatique de la société DMEI (78440 Gargenville) : installation, montage et paramétrage de postes ; gestion de parcs informatiques fixes/nomades dans les entreprises EI IDF/TEM - CREED - SNCF Service audiovisuel - EDF Service commercial - cabinets médicaux... et chez les particuliers.

Formations

