Frederic HANCKOWIAK

Professional Experience: Over 19 years experience in IT and Organization.
- Reorganization of teams and IT structures worldwide
- IT Management and Strategy
- IT Outsourcing and Contract Management
- SAP, PS and cloud applications implementation
- and more...
Interest:
Having travelled a lot, worked in Japan, France, the UK and the Netherlands, my career and vision are naturally internationally focused and clearly oriented to major challenges and responsibilities. Don't hesitate to contact me. I always enjoy new challenges (in FMCG or Real Estate as well as other types of business) and I am "mobile" :-)
Mes compétences :
computer
DIRECTOR
DSI
Informatique
Ingénieur
International
Leadership
Luxe
Manager
Purchasing
Stratégie
Strategy
USA
Vision
Information Technology