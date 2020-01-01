Menu

Frederic HANCKOWIAK

En résumé

Professional Experience: Over 19 years experience in IT and Organization.
- Reorganization of teams and IT structures worldwide
- IT Management and Strategy
- IT Outsourcing and Contract Management
- SAP, PS and cloud applications implementation
- and more...

Interest:
Having travelled a lot, worked in Japan, France, the UK and the Netherlands, my career and vision are naturally internationally focused and clearly oriented to major challenges and responsibilities. Don't hesitate to contact me. I always enjoy new challenges (in FMCG or Real Estate as well as other types of business) and I am "mobile" :-)

Mes compétences :
computer
DIRECTOR
DSI
Informatique
Ingénieur
International
Leadership
Luxe
Manager
Purchasing
Stratégie
Strategy
USA
Vision
Information Technology

Entreprises

  • LEANWAYS BV - Founder / Owner / CEO

    2015 - 2016 Is IT delivering to your expectations? Are you satisfied with your IT Department? Are you sure?… Do you suspect you could get more out of the technology?

    With over 20 years experience, and our strive for efficiency and no waste of time, LEANWAYS can advise and help you make the difference. Team Management, Technology change, IT strategy… Don’t be shy and contact us for a coffee call with no obligations (http://leanways.eu).

  • SETFRi BV - Founder / Owner / CEO

    2015 - 2016

  • PROLOGIS (PLD) - CIO (Directeur Syst. Information) Europe

    2010 - 2014

  • L'OREAL SA. - Directeur SI Achats (CIO)

    2009 - 2010 En charge de la refonte du Système d'Information mondial des Achats pour L'Oreal (Number 1 worldwide in Cosmetics)

  • L'OREAL SA. - Directeur Operations IT & Architecture

    2005 - 2009 En charge des Operations IT & architecture pour la DGO (Direction Generale des Operations) worldwide
    (Number 1 worldwide in Cosmetics)

  • L'OREAL LPD UK - Directeur Syst. Informations (CIO)

    2000 - 2005 L'Oreal Luxury Products Division UK
    (Number 1 worldwide in Cosmetics)

  • L'OREAL PRODUITS DE LUXE - Responsable Moyens Techniques Europe

    PARIS 1998 - 2000 L'OREAL Produits de Luxe
    (Number 1 cosmetics)

  • LANCOME / L'OREAL - Ingenieur Systemes

    1997 - 1998 LANCOME / L'OREAL
    (Number 1 in cosmetics)

  • NIT JAPAN - IT Consultant

    1995 - 1997 NIT JAPAN
    En charge de l'implementation d'un nouveau laboratoire IT
    Recherche de sponsors
    Consulting
    Seminaires donnes aux consultants et adultes

    Support a SUPERCALL la nuit, societe de callback americaine
    Developpement de logiciels et conseils techniques

  • CUBIC I JAPAN - IT Consultant

    1993 - 1995 CUBIC I Ltd - JAPAN
    Filiale de ARGOS (balises), elle-meme partenaire CNES (Centre Nationale des Etudes Spatiales)

Formations

Réseau