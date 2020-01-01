Frederic HANCKOWIAK

Professional Experience: Over 19 years experience in IT and Organization.

- Reorganization of teams and IT structures worldwide

- IT Management and Strategy

- IT Outsourcing and Contract Management

- SAP, PS and cloud applications implementation

- and more...



Interest:

Having travelled a lot, worked in Japan, France, the UK and the Netherlands, my career and vision are naturally internationally focused and clearly oriented to major challenges and responsibilities. Don't hesitate to contact me. I always enjoy new challenges (in FMCG or Real Estate as well as other types of business) and I am "mobile" :-)



Mes compétences :

computer

DIRECTOR

DSI

Informatique

Ingénieur

International

Leadership

Luxe

Manager

Purchasing

Stratégie

Strategy

USA

Vision

Information Technology