Frédéric MARTIN

IN SHORT :



Frederic helps small & large tech businesses develop across EU and in the digital economy.



By developing global business and new marketing concepts, by facilitating contacts across Europe, and by leveraging smart ideas, innovative technologies and digital experts.





IN DETAILS :



Frederic brings new ideas and practices, a large network across EU and a strong experience in international marketing & business, product management, online business and new media.



He has developped 18 years of management experience with European and Asian blue chips across various countries and industries: electronic devices with a focus on TV/video, digital broadcast and online business.



He´s experienced in developing strong brands, in expanding international and new businesses and in leading multicultural / multifunctional teams.



He´s home in France, Germany, Belgium and he´s fluent in French, English and German.



Mes compétences :

Business Development

Marketing Management

International Development

Internet Management

Digital Marketing

General Management

Business Lines Management

Social media