Frédéric MARTIN

BRUSSELS

En résumé

IN SHORT :

Frederic helps small & large tech businesses develop across EU and in the digital economy.

By developing global business and new marketing concepts, by facilitating contacts across Europe, and by leveraging smart ideas, innovative technologies and digital experts.


IN DETAILS :

Frederic brings new ideas and practices, a large network across EU and a strong experience in international marketing & business, product management, online business and new media.

He has developped 18 years of management experience with European and Asian blue chips across various countries and industries: electronic devices with a focus on TV/video, digital broadcast and online business.

He´s experienced in developing strong brands, in expanding international and new businesses and in leading multicultural / multifunctional teams.

He´s home in France, Germany, Belgium and he´s fluent in French, English and German.

Mes compétences :
Business Development
Marketing Management
International Development
Internet Management
Digital Marketing
General Management
Business Lines Management
Social media

Entreprises

  • INTERNOVE EUROPE - Consultant: Global Business Development, New Marketing, Online/Digital Business across Europe

    2011 - maintenant I work on a project or interim / transition management basis to help small and large organisations increase their international business and brand impact across all classic and new channels and go to new markets with existing or new products / services.

  • 1&1 INTERNET AG, Germany - Head of International Markets & General Manager France

    2010 - 2011 1&1 United Internet is the largest European Internet Pure Player and the world leader in Webhosting with subsidiaries in the US and across Europe. Was based in Karlsruhe HQ, Germany. Responsible for international business and product marketing in the webhosting division (domains, website tools, online servers, e-commerce, online advertising, cloud computing/ SaaS, digital enterprise). Customers are SMBs and private persons around the world.

  • EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT, Belgium - Head of Global Business Development, focusing on New Business (MobileTV, IPTV, VoD)

    2008 - 2009 EVS is a global technology leader providing cutting-edge servers and software solutions for live video production. The company is a leading actor in the sport broadcasting industry. Reporting to the CEO, I prepared the company to attack new media (mobile TV, IPTV, VoD) and TV studio markets on a global basis.

  • SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Germany - Head of TV Business

    2005 - 2008 Led Samsung TV to Nr.1 position in Germany (21% value MS / 460M€) from Nr.5 (6% value MS / 170M€): brand, product, business drive & operations ownership.

  • SONY, Germany - Senior Marketing Manager

    2001 - 2004 Led Sony TV share to 12% from 8% with 6Sigma approach and Introduced flat TV, MHP, Digital TV and various sub-brands

  • THOMSON MULTIMEDIA, France - Sr. Product Manager

    1999 - 2001 Product mngt & business ownership (240M€ / 4 brands). Led Thomson TV value share to 17% (Nr.2) from 11% (Nr.3) and introduced first interactive TVs in Europe (Thomson-Microsoft TAK).

  • GRUNDIG, France - Product Manager Sound & New Technologies

    1996 - 1999 Managed Audio, hifi, telephony and caraudio categories and prepared the early launching of DAB, DVD, PDP and DECT technologies.

Formations

Réseau

