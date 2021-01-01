Frederic MAYMIL

After 25 years in High-Tech companies, in an international context, mixing both technical (Engineering & Project Management) and business activities (Product Management & Business Development).



First, in 2012, I decided to attend to the executive MBA program at ESC Rennes - School of business. Got my degree mid 2014!

My goal was to acquire in depth knowledge & competencies outside the pure Technical areas, such as Strategy, Finances, HR, Negotiation, Change management… and all other components of an organization.



Then, following a personal rethinking of my role in the society, I have decided to be “really” involved in territorial economic ecosystems.

For that, I’ve just graduated my Specialized Master in Industrial Eco-Efficiency, Eco-Innovation & Circular Economy at EME (Ecole des Métiers de l’Environnement).



With this triple background : High-Tech, Business & Sustainable Economy, I'm able to help, with a positive impact, communities, local authorities, companies, or whichever organizations that understand and want adapt to the ongoing societal mutations of the 21st century new economy.



Mes compétences :

Product Lifecycle Management

Project Management

Innovation

Développement durable