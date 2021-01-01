Menu

Frederic MAYMIL

RENNES

En résumé

After 25 years in High-Tech companies, in an international context, mixing both technical (Engineering & Project Management) and business activities (Product Management & Business Development).

First, in 2012, I decided to attend to the executive MBA program at ESC Rennes - School of business. Got my degree mid 2014!
My goal was to acquire in depth knowledge & competencies outside the pure Technical areas, such as Strategy, Finances, HR, Negotiation, Change management… and all other components of an organization.

Then, following a personal rethinking of my role in the society, I have decided to be “really” involved in territorial economic ecosystems.
For that, I’ve just graduated my Specialized Master in Industrial Eco-Efficiency, Eco-Innovation & Circular Economy at EME (Ecole des Métiers de l’Environnement).

With this triple background : High-Tech, Business & Sustainable Economy, I'm able to help, with a positive impact, communities, local authorities, companies, or whichever organizations that understand and want adapt to the ongoing societal mutations of the 21st century new economy.

Mes compétences :
Product Lifecycle Management
Project Management
Innovation
Développement durable

Entreprises

  • Rennes School of Business - Vacataire

    2014 - maintenant https://www.rennes-sb.fr/

  • MFRB (Mouvement Français pour un Revenu de Base) - Chargé de Mission - Education Populaire

    2014 - maintenant https://www.revenudebase.info/
    https://www.facebook.com/groups/562178933799250/

  • Galléco (Monnaie Locale) - Chargé de mission - Evènements & Education Populaire

    2014 - maintenant http://galleco.fr/

  • Technicolor - Product Manager, IPTV, Video & Service Platform Solutions

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2007 - 2012 Creating a smarter television experience for the future...
    - Manage a full set of Products (see below for details)
    - Identify business opportunities & provide subsequent business plans
    - Promote the solution through Trade-shows & Conferences
    - Manage roadmap & prioritize feature set
    - Create sales tools and optimize price vs. cost strategy

    Product & Feature portfolio
    - Video servers for VOD Streaming & Download (OTT)
    - QoE server for better quality & improved zapping time
    - CDN servers & Architecture
    - IPTV & Video Service platform
    - Back-end platform for administration & troubleshooting
    - Hosted / Cloud Service Platform Solutions

  • Thomson - Project Manager / Bid Manager - IPTV

    Courbevoie 2003 - 2007 Making IPTV possible !
    - Provide IPTV & Video on Demand (VOD) solutions for Telco, Cable & Mobile Operators
    - Manage answer to numerous RFP's worldwide (up to 10M euros)
    - Coordinate partners in complex ecosystem

  • Equant - Project Manager

    Bidart 2002 - 2003 Getting the most of DSL technologies for the Airline Industry:
    - Provide improved & secured connectivity to travel agency for better customers services (better bandwidth, teleworking, VPN)
    - Adapt provisioning, installation, troubleshooting & billing tools
    - Manage deployment in several countries

  • Alcatel - Product Manager DSL

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Product portfolio managed:
    - SDSL & SHDSL technology
    - Modems / Routers / IAD (SpeedTouch) & DSLAM (ASAM)
    - Network Administration, Configuration & Supervision platform
    - Home Networking solutions

  • Newbridge Networks - Technical Support Manager

    1998 - 2000 Manage early demonstration & installation for:
    - DSL over ATM technology
    - Unbundling & Cabling solutions
    - Phone line Simulators & Analyzers
    - xDSL IAD (Intelligent Access Devices) & DSLAM deployment

  • OST (France) and Newbridge Networks (Ottawa, Canada) - Misc. Software Engineering Positions

    1989 - 1998 Specify & Design Telecommunication gear such as:
    - X.25, Frame Relay & ATM swicth & multiplexer
    - xDSL CPE & DSLAM

Formations

  • EME Ecole Des Métiers De L'Environnement

    Bruz 2014 - 2015 Master en Eco-Conception & Economie Circulaire

    - Industrial ecology, tools & symbiosis analysis
    - Environmental impact evaluation & eco-design
    - Management of eco-innovative projects
    - Sociology of innovation, stakeholder analysis & change management

  • CHEDD Bretagne - Collège Des Hautes Etudes Du Développement Durable

    Rennes 2014 - 2014 Le CHEDD est un lieu d’échanges et de confrontations libres, de capitalisation d’expériences et de connaissances, capables de générer des travaux et études innovantes ainsi que projets et partenariats entre acteurs du territoire.

  • ESC Rennes School Of Business

    Rennes 2012 - 2014 - Economics, Geopolitics & International Business
    - Marketing, Creativity & Innovation
    - Financial accounting & Control, Operations Management
    - Leadership, Human resources, CSR & Negotiation
    - Strategy, New Business Creation & Management

  • INSEAD

    Fontainebleau 2001 - 2001 Executive Education, Marketing Telecommunication Program

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées

    Rennes 1983 - 1988 Telecom

Réseau