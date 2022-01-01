Menu

Frédéric ROUVIN

PYLA SUR MER

En résumé

Depuis Avril 2018 : Conseiller Immobilier IAD FRANCE à mon compte (Acachon Moulleau Pyla Cazaux).
https://www.iadfrance.fr/conseiller/FREDERIC.ROUVIN


Janvier 2016 Mars 2018 CASSEGRAIN VACHER IMMOBILIER Négociateur immobilier (Arcachon)

Juin 2014 Décembre 2015 MOULLEAU IMMOBILIER Négociateur Immobilier (Arcachon)

Septembre 2012 / Mars 2014 ELIENCE AELIX IMMOBILIER (La Teste de Buch) Négociateur Immobilier

Dec 2011 Juin 2012: ORPI (Pyla Sur Mer) Négociateur Immobilier

Fev 2010 Octobre 2010 : CASSEGRAIN IMMOBILIER (Pyla Sur Mer) Négociateur Immobilier

Janvier 2007/Juillet 2007 : EXPORTPRESS-IMPORTPRESS (Paris) Responsable Développement

Oct 2006/Dec 2007: EDITIONS LAELIA (Paris) Responsable des Ventes

Fev 2005/Oct 2006 : ITG (Paris) Portage Salarial

2001/2005 : EDITIONS MARSHALL CAVENDISH Paris Responsable des Ventes

1999 / 2001 : DISTRIMEDIAS (Toulouse) Responsable Clientèle

1990 / 1999 : MESSAGERIES LYONNAISES DE PRESSE (Lyon) Responsable Titres
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Messageries
Oscar
Presse
Qualisol
Solaire

Entreprises

  • I@d france - Conseiller immobilier i@d France

    2018 - maintenant

  • VACHER HABITAT - Négociateur immobilier

    2016 - 2018

  • MOULLEAU IMMOBILIER - Négociateur immobilier

    http://www.moulleauimmobilier.com/accueil.php

  • Elience - Négociateur Immobilier

    Toulouse 2012 - 2014

  • Export Press / Import Press - Responsable du developpement

    2007 - 2007 Developper la distribution de Magazines importés dans le réseau kiosques français.

  • Editions Laelia - Responsable des ventes

    2003 - 2006

  • Editions Marshall Cavendish - Responsable des ventes

    2001 - 2004

  • Distri Médias - Responsable clientèle

    1999 - 2001

  • MLP (MESSAGERIES LYONNAISES DE PRESSE) - Responsable clientèle

    1990 - 1999 MLP

