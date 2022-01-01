Frédéric ROUVIN

_________________________________________________________________________
Depuis Avril 2018 : Conseiller Immobilier IAD FRANCE à mon compte (Acachon Moulleau Pyla Cazaux).
https://www.iadfrance.fr/conseiller/FREDERIC.ROUVIN
Janvier 2016 Mars 2018 CASSEGRAIN VACHER IMMOBILIER Négociateur immobilier (Arcachon)
Juin 2014 Décembre 2015 MOULLEAU IMMOBILIER Négociateur Immobilier (Arcachon)
Septembre 2012 / Mars 2014 ELIENCE AELIX IMMOBILIER (La Teste de Buch) Négociateur Immobilier
Dec 2011 Juin 2012: ORPI (Pyla Sur Mer) Négociateur Immobilier
Fev 2010 Octobre 2010 : CASSEGRAIN IMMOBILIER (Pyla Sur Mer) Négociateur Immobilier
Janvier 2007/Juillet 2007 : EXPORTPRESS-IMPORTPRESS (Paris) Responsable Développement
Oct 2006/Dec 2007: EDITIONS LAELIA (Paris) Responsable des Ventes
Fev 2005/Oct 2006 : ITG (Paris) Portage Salarial
2001/2005 : EDITIONS MARSHALL CAVENDISH Paris Responsable des Ventes
1999 / 2001 : DISTRIMEDIAS (Toulouse) Responsable Clientèle
1990 / 1999 : MESSAGERIES LYONNAISES DE PRESSE (Lyon) Responsable Titres
_________________________________________________________________________
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Messageries
Oscar
Presse
Qualisol
Solaire