Menu

Frédéric TRIQUENAUX

  • Renault
  • Engineering Manager

Guyancourt

En résumé

Actually seeking a position of engineering manager.

I am passionate about achieving the best efficiency in the use of resources and product performance so that customers, organizations, and the environment get benefits.
To achieve this, I take a system approach, taking all elements into account to enable the stakeholders to reach the best compromises quickly and efficiently.

For more than 23 years, I have been applying these empowerment methods to create trust and commitment at the operational level. Thanks to the contribution of new technologies to understand the complexity as a whole and to these working methods, efficiency has increased tenfold. This has enabled me to bring the Engine Mounting System into the era of the electric vehicle in a sustainable way for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

As a team leader today, I drive the transformation to a more Agile and collaborative organization, pushing the efficiency of engineering at the highest level.

Entreprises

  • Renault - Engineering Manager

    Technique | Guyancourt (78280) 2005 - 2021 Managing a team of 50 specialists worldwide in Domain Expertise, Innovation, Advanced Engineering, and product Development within an AGILE organization.
    Responsible for personal development through training, empowerment, and trustworthiness.
    Focused on customer satisfaction, sustainable growth and excellence in quality.

  • MOC Composites - Etud Integral - Mechanical Engineer

    Technique | Villiers-Saint-Frédéric (78640) 1998 - 2005 Aluminum Die Casting and Rubber parts development with supplier management, packaging, durability, NVH, performance, quality, and cost on all Renault vehicles.

Formations

Réseau