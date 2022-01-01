Frédéric TRIQUENAUX

Actually seeking a position of engineering manager.



I am passionate about achieving the best efficiency in the use of resources and product performance so that customers, organizations, and the environment get benefits.

To achieve this, I take a system approach, taking all elements into account to enable the stakeholders to reach the best compromises quickly and efficiently.



For more than 23 years, I have been applying these empowerment methods to create trust and commitment at the operational level. Thanks to the contribution of new technologies to understand the complexity as a whole and to these working methods, efficiency has increased tenfold. This has enabled me to bring the Engine Mounting System into the era of the electric vehicle in a sustainable way for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.



As a team leader today, I drive the transformation to a more Agile and collaborative organization, pushing the efficiency of engineering at the highest level.