Frederique CROZET

Le Pont de Claix

Responsible for the analytical development on biotech project in a cGMP environment
Identification of new methods and analytical equipment :bibliographic research.
Define,develop validate and execute the appopriate test methods to verify product performance.
Plan and implement analytical methods to assess the therapeutic proteins interactions with the medical devices: by SEC and a-FFF with MALS detection, by DLS and structural modification with UV, fluorescence and IR spectroscopy. Development of sub visible particules detection with HIAC and MFI equipments according to usp guidelines.
Train, educate and support lab operators, new comers and back up.
Developing technical skills and judgement, problem solving skills,understanding of design control product development processes.
Ability to write documentation in english.


Mes compétences :
Qualité
R&D
Chimie analytique
Industrie pharmaceutique

  • Becton dickinson - Technicienne chimiste R&D

    Le Pont de Claix 2005 - maintenant Chargée du développement analytique sur les projets "biotechnologies" (interne et client) dans un environnement pharmaceutique cGMP.
    Implémentation et développement de nouvelles techniques analytiques pour identifier les interactions entre les protéines et le dispositif médical : chromatographie liquide, diffusion de lumière, modification structurale par UV, fluorescence et spectroscopie infra rouge.
    Développement des méthodes de détection des particules sous visibles pour les systèmes d'injections :Hiac , MFI ,RMM,cytométrie de flux, DLS.
    Co-Développement analytique en LC-MS sur spectromètre de masse Q-Tof : détection des modifications sur les protéines, cartographie peptidique (protéine recombinante, anticorps).
    Participation à la mise en place de la qualité dans le laboratoire pour atteindre un niveau cGMP.
    Collaboration sur des projets ANR.
    Développer, valider et exécuter les méthodes appropriées pour vérifier les performances des produits.
    Former et supporter les aides laboratoires, nouveaux arrivants et back up.
    rédaction de documentation en anglais (rapport d'analyse et documentation technique).

  • Flamel technologies - Technicienne formulation R&D

    1996 - 2005 Développement de méthodes analytiques pour contrôler l’association polymère protéine par chromatographie liquide (IEX, SEC, RP) et par électrophorèse capillaire.
    Caractérisation physique et chimique des systèmes colloïdaux pour injection (mesure des masses moléculaires et de la taille des particules, contrôle de la viscosité et de la stabilité).

