Frederique DUVAL

Wholesaler’s business development, management and follow up.
Multi-unit operation management
Management of rates and promotion strategies in various distribution networks.
Human resources management
Sales / product / marketing analysis
Quality control programs
Directly oversee front office, reservations, revenue management, guest relations, housekeeping, laundry, security
2005 - 2007Sales & Marketing manager - Marquis Hotel Resort & Spa:
Boutique Hotel of 17 rooms in Saint Martin FWI (2005-2007)
New markets prospective – wholesalers & travel agencies business development, management and follow up.
Organizing the development and management of business and communication tools such as: magazines – internet – sponsorship and trade shows.
GDS System and internet wholesalers contracts follow up.
The liaison between front desk operations and wholesalers and Travel agencies.
Analyzing statistic data management - reducing the debts – increasing wholesaler’s contracts and incomes.
French Hotel Association
- Vice President Assistant
2003 - 2005Marketing and Public Relations Assistant to Vice President of A.H.S.M
French Hotel Association of Saint Martin – French West Indies (2003-2005)
Tourism, hotels and island promotion.
Management of communication tools such as: video guide, brochure and web site.
Coordination and follow up of joint actions and events with the CHA (Caribbean Hotel Association) and the S.A.M.A (St Martin / St Maarten American Marketing Association based in New York).
Data management gathering on: tourism, hotels occupancy rate and flight statistics
Questionnaires on international tourist fluctuations and result studies.
Formations
HEC Montréal (Montréal (Québec))
Montréal (Québec)1997 - 2001Marketing - Commerce International - Ressource humaine