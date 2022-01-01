Menu

Frederique DUVAL

SAINT MARTIN

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Martin dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Hotel
Hôtellerie
Marketing
Service clientèle
Tourisme
Vente
Voyages

Entreprises

  • Caraibes Beach Hotel - Sint Maarten - F.W.I - General Manager

    2009 - maintenant

  • Groupe Alain Crenn - Cap Caraibes Resort - Executive Manager

    2007 - maintenant Executive Manager – Alain CRENN group:
    Cap Caraibes Hotel*** & Caribbean Princess**** - 45 rooms (since 2007- present)

    Wholesaler’s business development, management and follow up.
    Multi-unit operation management
    Management of rates and promotion strategies in various distribution networks.
    Human resources management
    Sales / product / marketing analysis
    Quality control programs
    Directly oversee front office, reservations, revenue management, guest relations, housekeeping, laundry, security

  • Marquis Hotel Resort & Spa **** - Sales & Marketing Manager

    2005 - 2007 Sales & Marketing manager - Marquis Hotel Resort & Spa:
    Boutique Hotel of 17 rooms in Saint Martin FWI (2005-2007)

    New markets prospective – wholesalers & travel agencies business development, management and follow up.
    Organizing the development and management of business and communication tools such as: magazines – internet – sponsorship and trade shows.

    Management of rates and promotion strategies in various distribution networks.
    GDS System and internet wholesalers contracts follow up.
    The liaison between front desk operations and wholesalers and Travel agencies.
    Analyzing statistic data management - reducing the debts – increasing wholesaler’s contracts and incomes.

  • French Hotel Association - Vice President Assistant

    2003 - 2005 Marketing and Public Relations Assistant to Vice President of A.H.S.M
    French Hotel Association of Saint Martin – French West Indies (2003-2005)

    Tourism, hotels and island promotion.
    Management of communication tools such as: video guide, brochure and web site.
    Coordination and follow up of joint actions and events with the CHA (Caribbean Hotel Association) and the S.A.M.A (St Martin / St Maarten American Marketing Association based in New York).
    Data management gathering on: tourism, hotels occupancy rate and flight statistics
    Questionnaires on international tourist fluctuations and result studies.

Formations

  • HEC Montréal (Montréal (Québec))

    Montréal (Québec) 1997 - 2001 Marketing - Commerce International - Ressource humaine

Réseau