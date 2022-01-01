Frédérique MARTINEZ

Head of Corporate Purchasing since September 2008 , Octapharma Lachen (Switzerland) , then Vienna (Austria) at Octapharma.
- A senior procurement professional with 24 years experience in pharmaceutical industry
- Excellent communication skills
- Target-orientated and results-driven
- Leadership skills - 25-person team multicultural - (Austria, Sweden, Germany, France, Switzerland)
- Strong proven negotiation skills in an international context - Implementation of sourcing strategy and procurement processes for efficiency improvement
- Specialities: Strategic procurement , sourcing, project management,
