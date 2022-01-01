Menu

Frédérique MARTINEZ

Lingolsheim

En résumé

Head of Corporate Purchasing since September 2008 , Octapharma Lachen (Switzerland) , then Vienna (Austria) at Octapharma.

- A senior procurement professional with 24 years experience in pharmaceutical industry
- Excellent communication skills
- Target-orientated and results-driven
- Leadership skills - 25-person team multicultural - (Austria, Sweden, Germany, France, Switzerland)
- Strong proven negotiation skills in an international context - Implementation of sourcing strategy and procurement processes for efficiency improvement
- Specialities: Strategic procurement , sourcing, project management,

Entreprises

  • Octapharma - Head of Corporate Purchasing Octapharma Vienna - Austria

    Lingolsheim 2008 - maintenant Responsbilities:
    - Definition of the Global Procurement Strategy in line with the five-year vision and values of the company ( quality and financial goals)
    - Selection of relevant goals to individual purchasing departments ( 25-person team multicultural - Austria, Sweden, Germany, France, Switzerland) - Leadership skills
    - Segmentation of the supplier's portfolio and definition of strategic partners, contract manufacturers and service providers
    - Leading negotiation in an international context and set up global agreements for long term development in order to secure production
    - Implementation of sourcing strategy and procurement processes for efficiency improvement
    - Providing advice and support to procurement teams and promote talented people
    - KPI's and performance reporting- Target-orientated and results-driven

  • Octapharma - Purchasing Manager Production Unit Lingolsheim (France)

    Lingolsheim 1999 - 2008 3-person team


    - Mission:

    Guarantee availability of products and services requested by internal customers by selecting suppliers who meet quality and economic requirements, therefore bringing a competitive edge to the local site (by respecting corporate purchasing rules)

    Handle business relations with one or more corporate suppliers for a defined category.

    - Responsibilities

    Implement the strategy, policy and goals fixed by corporate purchasing
    Meet local SCM objectives
    Establish and manage best purchasing practices to the site
    Manage local buyers
    Propose purchasing site goals in line with corporate goals
    Contribute to improve purchasing process
    Give adapted reporting to senior Local Management and Head of corporate purchasing

  • Centeon Joint venture Behring Armour (pharmaceutical company) - Purchasing Manager

    1994 - 1999

  • LFB pharmaceurical industry Strasbourg France - Strategic Buyer Raw Materials, Primary Packaging

    1990 - 1994

Formations

