Frederique MISON

RENNES

I work as Market Access & Health Economics Coordinator for SpineGuard, a company that develops innovative devices for spine surgery.

As regulatory requirements are becoming stronger, I write up and update Clinical Evaluation Reports in order to conform to the essential requirements.
I also set up and follow up clinical studies.
Besides, I provide a scientific watch on different topics and write up clinical brochures and newsletters for marketing support.


Mes compétences :
Assessment
Economics
Health Economics
MARKET ACCESS
Médical
Medical devices
Pricing
Technology

Entreprises

  • SpineGuard - Market Access & Health Economics Coordinator

    2011 - 2011 Clinical Evaluation Report to demonstrate conformity with the Essential Requirements
    Implementation and follow-up of clinical and economic studies
    Reimbursement and HTA applications for European hospitals and health authorities
    Clinical newsletters and brochures for marketing purpose

  • Personnal experience - Non professionnal experience

    2007 - 2009 Expatriate spouse

  • Fravimed - In charge of the Reimbursement Projects

    VAULX EN VELIN 2005 - 2007 Medico-technical and economic analysis for medical devices
    Reimbursement dossier
    Regulatory, scientific monitoring and current awareness

  • Edap-Technomed - R&D Ingeneer

    1996 - 2003 Contributed to the development of several medical devices from the design to the pre-clinical studies:

    Conceived and developed new ultrasound probes.
    Lead validation testings, wrote the protocols and tests reports.
    Collaborated with research agencies.

