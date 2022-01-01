Frederique MISON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rennes dimanche 24 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I work as Market Access & Health Economics Coordinator for SpineGuard, a company that develops innovative devices for spine surgery.
As regulatory requirements are becoming stronger, I write up and update Clinical Evaluation Reports in order to conform to the essential requirements.
I also set up and follow up clinical studies.
Besides, I provide a scientific watch on different topics and write up clinical brochures and newsletters for marketing support.
Mes compétences :
Assessment
Economics
Health Economics
MARKET ACCESS
Médical
Medical devices
Pricing
Technology