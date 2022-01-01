Frederique MISON

I work as Market Access & Health Economics Coordinator for SpineGuard, a company that develops innovative devices for spine surgery.



As regulatory requirements are becoming stronger, I write up and update Clinical Evaluation Reports in order to conform to the essential requirements.

I also set up and follow up clinical studies.

Besides, I provide a scientific watch on different topics and write up clinical brochures and newsletters for marketing support.





