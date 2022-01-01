Menu

Frédérique NAULETTE

VEVEY

Entreprises

  • Nestle Headquarters Switzerland - Human resources Training Programme Director

    2009 - maintenant

  • Nestle Headquarters Switzerland - Marketing and Sales Training Programme Director

    2002 - 2008

  • Nestle France - Key Account Manager

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 1995 - 2001

  • Procter & Gamble - Sales Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1988 - 1995

