Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Frédérique NAULETTE
Ajouter
Frédérique NAULETTE
VEVEY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Nestle Headquarters Switzerland
- Human resources Training Programme Director
2009 - maintenant
Nestle Headquarters Switzerland
- Marketing and Sales Training Programme Director
2002 - 2008
Nestle France
- Key Account Manager
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
1995 - 2001
Procter & Gamble
- Sales Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
1988 - 1995
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Nantes
1985 - 1988
Réseau
Catherine CERETTO
Christina APAGNY
Emilie GAREL
Jean-François GIOUX
Karen HUGÉ
Laurent DUBOIS
Laurent PEYRIN
Marie- Hélène TEISSEIRE
Rodolphe MORVAN
Sophie BOGDELIN