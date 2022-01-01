Retail
Frederique PETIT
Frederique PETIT
CANNES
Entreprises
YES SAS
- BRANCH MANAGER REGION PACA - GRANDS COMPTES ILE DE FRANCE
2012 - maintenant
Création et développement d'un centre de profit
ISOR
- ATTACHEE COMMERCIALE GRANDS COMPTES - MARCHES PUBLICS
Nanterre
2009 - 2012
GSM Consulting
- Chargée d'Affaires
2008 - 2009
L'EMBELLIE
- GERANTE
1998 - 2008
TREVES
- Attachée de Direction
1997 - 1997
Formations
Lycée Sainte Marie La Croix Institution Sainte Marie La Croix
Antony
1971 - 1983
Anass OUHADDOU
Fabrice LEROY
Fabrice THIBAULT
Karen JOUVE
Marc POWELL-SMITH
Nicolas PERONEILLE
Radoszycki HERVE
Thierry ZIMMER
Vincent CHAULIN