Frederique PORCHER

NetJets
- Senior Consultant
Paris
maintenant
Orange
- Deputy Sales Manager
Paris
maintenant
As an deputy account manager, I was responsible for the Follow-up and development of voice and data product sales. This involved reporting and monitoring the commercial results of FT resulting in growth across the product portfolio.
I was also responsible for the organisation of a successful events.
Touch Briefing
- Energy Project Manager
2008 - 2009
At Touch Briefing I was in charge of selling advertising packages within two publications:
• Power Industry International
• Exploration and Production: oil and gas review
InterCall
- Sales Executif
Fès
2007 - 2008
My role at Intercall was to sell audio, web and video conferencing into the French market. Whilst tasked with building and strengthening a large client list, I am also expected to maximise revenues and margins for every deal.
Deutsche Telekom
- Account Manager
2004 - 2006
During my internship at Deutsche Telekom I managed the development and growth of the African voice market.