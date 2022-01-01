Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Frédérique SCHWARTZ
Ajouter
Frédérique SCHWARTZ
MALANCOURT LA MONTAGNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
REGIE MUNICIPALE PISTE DE SKI INDOOR
- Responsable RH et Paie
2006 - 2015
Formations
CNED
Toulouse
1991 - 1993