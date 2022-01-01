Menu

Frédérique STEFFEN-GERVAIS

Puteaux

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SSII
Ressources humaines
Sourcing
Communication
Formation
Microsoft Project
budgets
Novell Netware
Microsoft Outlook
Audit
TESTLINCK
TCP/IP
Remedy
PC Anywhere
Oracle Groupware
Netscape Navigator
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Exchange 2000
Lotus Notes/Domino
LAN/WAN

Entreprises

  • Econocom - Project Manager

    Puteaux 2016 - maintenant Responsable TMA SNCF COWEB composée d'une quarantaine d applications

  • GFI Informatique - Chef de Projet

    Saint-Ouen 2015 - maintenant En mission chez EDF ,
    Gestion des problèmes et incidents majeurs sur les Applications Métiers du Nucléaire /Hydrolique et Thermique
    Mise en place des instances de pilotage, des modalités de contrôle, de l'avancement et de la politique qualité
    Garant du respect des procédures qualité et des normes et standards en vigueur (PAQ) + de son évolution
    Animation et coordination d'une équipe de 4 intégrateurs d'applications
    Pilotage de la gestion de la documentation

    Animation des Comités de Pilotage et Comités Opérationnels

  • GFI Informatique - Chef de projet

    Saint-Ouen 2013 - 2015 actuellement en mission au CG69 /Grand Lyon : projet migration logiciel IODAS
    Formatrice + Support sur le logiciel IODAS- 1 an

    En charge de la Formation et de l’Assistance auprès des utilisateurs du domaine social de la Métrople et du Département Nouveau Rhône :

    - Support fonctionnel et assistance technique auprès de 1500 utilisateurs autour du logiciel IODAS (dédié au périmètre social du département)

    - Animation de formations

    - Mise à jour des supports de formation ainsi que les documentations liées à l’assistance

    Projet séparation des collectivités Métropole et du Département Nouveau Rhône :

    - Accompagnement et suivi des campagnes de tests / recettes

    - Gestion des correctifs + incidents

    - Suivi des Tests et VA

  • GFI Informatique - Chargée recrutement

    Saint-Ouen 2008 - 2013

Formations

