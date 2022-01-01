Menu

Frédérique THURÉN

Saint Ouen

En résumé

Senior corporate in-house counsel with international experience.
Main areas of expertise: Compliance (FCPA, UKBA, trade sanctions), international contracts (global procurement of goods, raw materials and services, logistics/transportation, purchase and sale of material real estate, distribution) regulatory, IP, litigation (incl. arbitration), employment law (incl. reoganization - social plans, work councils consultations, etc...), data privacy, corporate laws & governance (incorporation of companies, international corporate transactions and company secretarial matters), management, team building, Women in Leadership. Company secretary and board member experience.
Languages: French: mother tongue; English: fluent.

Entreprises

  • Bacardi - Global Compliance Officer & Senior Corporate Counsel

    Saint Ouen 2013 - maintenant

  • Bacardi-Martini - Senior Corporate Counsel

    Saint Ouen 2011 - 2013

  • Bacardi-Martini - Senior Legal Counsel

    Saint Ouen 2005 - 2011

  • APC (Schneider Electrics) - Legal Counsel EMEA

    2000 - 2005

Formations

