Frédérique TIETCHEU

London

En résumé

Passionate about Fashion, I am a freelance Fashion Stylist (5 years), Digital Marketer (4 years) and Fashion blogger (www.igobyfrankie.com).
My skill set ranges from providing fashion retailers with strong digital marketing campaigns to styling shoots, stills and people on a personal level.

Mes compétences :
COMMERCE
Display
E commerce
E-business
Ebusiness
MBA
Média
Microsoft CRM
Mobile
Référencement
SEM
Seo
SEO SEM
Social Media
Web

Entreprises

  • ASOS - Personal Stylist

    London 2014 - maintenant

  • Topshop - Digital Acquisitions Manager

    2013 - 2014

  • Vestiaire Collective - UK Performance Marketing Manager

    2013 - 2013 Management of the performance marketing channels including PPC, Display, Affiliates, Retargeting/Remarketing and CRM.

  • ASOS - Sales Manager - France

    London 2012 - 2013 - Own the trading of the French site, identifying both opportunities to promote best-selling categories and ideas/content relevant to the French market
    - Identify and create localised content that can be promoted across multiple channels, including the ASOS.fr site but also through social media, CRM and online marketing channels (including ad-hoc translations / QC as required)
    - Understand the French ASOS customer / target market and gather customer intelligence to inform translation, customer communication and the customer experience
    - Work with the marketing/finance teams to assess the effectiveness of on and off-line marketing activity and establish the business case for new campaigns and promotions
    - Work closely with internal PR and ASOS' external agency to support PR activity and identify commercial partnerships with media outlets
    - Manage campaigns and activity design to grow the French database
    - Coordinate the localised social media strategy for France, including monitoring the customer care response time and quality in social media
    - Manage and develop the existing Affiliate program in France
    - Manage and develop the role of France Marketing Assistant

  • Neo@Ogilvy, London - Search Acoount Executive

    2011 - 2012 - Performance analysis
    - Video, PR, meta-tags optimisation
    - Strategy
    - Multi-channels online campaigns

    For Sony across their 34 European markets.

  • Google Challenge - Chef de projet junior SEM / SEO

    2010 - 2010 - Mise en place et suvi de stratégies SEM et SEO du site www.leetchi.com dans le cadre du challenge Google.
    - http://www.google.com/onlinechallenge/
    - Classée semi finaliste du challenge

  • MBA E-Business - Promotion and Community Manager

    2010 - 2010 - Promotion, à l'aide de réseaux sociaux et d'opérations marketing variées, de la page NING du MBA E-Business de l'ESG et de la formation ;
    - Elaboration de stratégies SMO afin d'accroître le trafic du réseau
    - Création d'opérations marketing pour optimiser le trafic du site et fédérer les différents groupes du NING du MBA E-Business de l'ESG ;
    - Co-animation de la page fan (Facebook) et du compte Twitter du MBA E-Business de l'ESG ;
    - Suivez-nous sur Facebook : http://url.exen.fr/106055/
    - Suivez-nous sur Twitter : http://url.exen.fr/106056/

  • Brandalley - Chargée d'acquisition

    Paris 2010 - 2011 - Prise en charge de l’ensemble des leviers d’acquisition à la performance : programmes d’affiliation, affiliation en direct, comparateurs de prix au CPC, liens sponsorisés et référencement naturel via les agences travaillant avec Brandalley, jeux concours en partenariat avec différentes agences, opération de collecte de leads, chéquiers cadeaux.

    - Élaboration de plan media, suivi de nouvelles campagnes, analyse des résultats et recommandation d’optimisation.

    - Brief à l’équipe des graphistes pour la création des éléments de promotion.

    - Suivi et optimisation Coût/CA, grâce à Xiti et à des outils développés spécifiquement en interne.

    - Suivi du budget avec des réattributions entres les leviers d’acquisition.

    - Gestion de projet : optimisation des flux produits destinés aux comparateurs, en relation avec l’équipe technique, la société Lengow et les sites supports. Mise en place de Google Product Search et de Facebook Connect.

    - Montage, suivi, analyse et optimisation d'opérations de communication sur l'iPhone.

    - Négociation et suivi de la location de la base mail BrandAlley et AnnaSand.

    - Mise en place de stratégies SMO (Facebook).

  • Lyxor (Société Générale) - Chargée de Middle Office en gestion d'actifs

    2008 - 2009 - Gestion des relations entre front et projets, set up des nouveaux deals exotiques ;
    - Gestion des ordres : relance des custodians et administrateurs, rapprochement des positions titres sur les HF/MF, analyse et résolution des suspens ;
    - Gestion des mouvements cash et récupération des prix ;
    - Gestion du risque des fonds sur la Société Générale (management des rapatriements en provenance des Prime Brokers pour réduire les risques sur l’Agence Financière de la Société Générale) ;
    - Gestion hebdomadaire des envois aux primes brokers et du suivi des ordres de rachats/souscriptions (« matrice »).

  • Bloomberg - Sales assistant

    New York 2007 - 2007 - Gestion des comptes clients existants et prospection de nouveaux clients, visites clients, organisation des séminaires Bloomberg ;
    - Conception, réalisation et mise en place d’un outil informatique d’analyses de gestion personnalisée des clients.
    - Stage accompagné en cours en finance de marché (les acteurs du marché financier, gestion de portefeuille,…) et visites des grandes places financières (London Metal Exchange, Bank of London).

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris maintenant

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion

    Paris 2010 - 2010 MBA E-business

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Getafe)

    Getafe 2007 - 2007 Bachelor of Business Administration

  • Shanghai University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2006 - 2006 Bachelor of Business Administration

  • European Business School

    Paris 2004 - 2009 Gestion Finance

