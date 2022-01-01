Menu

Fredrik MOLLE

En résumé

Graduating in June 2015: Double master of Master in International Management (CEMS/HSG) and M.Sc. Business Administration (Norwegian School of Economics).

International mindset after having lived/studied/worked in Norway, Sweden, France, Italy and Switzerland.

Great interest in tourism and broad experience from aviation industry. Previous working experience from Norwegian embassy in Paris.

Personal qualities:
• Team work: broad professional experience, in particular with cross-cultural groups
• Independent: great practice with tasks requiring high level of responsibility
• Presentation and representation skills: represented schools, organizations and embassy in a series of events
• Computing: experienced user of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Episerver and Amadeus

Entreprises

  • Royal Norwegian Embassy in Paris - Intern

    2013 - 2013 Intern in Political and Economic Section.

    • Prepared reports for Norwegian authorities about French economy, reported from seminars and conferences and assisted in the preparation and organization of conferences and meetings arranged by the embassy. Assisted equally the section for culture and communication

    • Extract reference: ”Fredrik showed good knowledge and insight into French society, especially on economic matters. He contributed positively both professionally and socially. He is a positive, flexible and resourceful person with good capacity for teamwork, and he completed his assignments in the best possible manner”

  • Scandinavian Airlines - Air Host (PNC)

    2010 - maintenant Fixed week-end working rotation (part time 28%). Educated at Oxford Aviation Academy.

Formations

  • Universität St. Gallen-Hochschule Für Wirtschafts-, Rechts- Und Sozialwissenschaften

    St.Gallen 2013 - 2013 • Block Seminar: «Sustainability and Corporate Strategy: Meeting the Energy and Climate Challenges»
    • Skill Seminar: «Dealing with Typical Leadership Situations»
    • Core modules: Global Strategic Management, Strategic Change

  • Gimlekollen School Of Journalism And Communication (Kristiansand)

    Kristiansand 2013 - 2013 Exam papers on «Construction of Culture and Society» and «The French Economy»

  • Università Commerciale Luigi Bocconi MILANO

    Milano 2011 - 2011 Electives: Business Strategy, Organization Theory, Managerial Accounting, Management of Financial Institutions, Management of Luxury and Fashion Companies

  • Norwegian School Of Economics And Business Administration (NHH)

    Bergen 2009 - maintenant Bachelor + Master 2009-2015*:

    • Bachelor exchange autumn 2011 to Università Bocconi (Milan, Italy)
    • Double master in Business Analysis and Performance Management (NHH) and International Management (HSG/CEMS)
    • Electives: Strategic outsourcing and franchising, Management Control
    • Business Project: «How to organize Sales and Marketing in Hallvard Lerøy into a productive relationship?»

  • Lycée Pierre Corneille

    Rouen 2006 - 2009 Mention bien

