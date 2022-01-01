Menu

Fredy SIME

LYON

I am an ongoing engineering student seeking for three months applied Internship where I can apply my knowledge and skills for continuous improvement. I am a future engineer with some great interest in the Energy and Offshore industries. I am comfortable with Project Management and Finite Element Analysis.
Co-Founder of Sdn-Coop ( Energy and sustainable Consulting and Project Management in Cameroon )

Mes compétences :
Energies renouvelables
Gestion de maintenance
Bureau d'études
Conception mécanique
Production industrielle
Thermique Énergétique
Méthode des éléments finis

Entreprises

  • APPRIDEV Lyon - Bénévole

    2019 - maintenant Facilitateur informatique à domicile pour les malvoyants du Rhône;

  • Groupe GMD (EUROCAST) - Quality Control and Production Operator

    2018 - 2018 -Molding and casting control assistant
    -Assisted in the weekly production calendar establishment
    -Machining operator and Industrial maintenance assistance

  • SOCIPEC CAMEROUN - Electrical Industrial Maintenance

    2017 - 2017 -Electrical Maintenance and Control assiatnce
    -Basic Electrical Instrumentation application
    -Spare parts office management and written reports

Formations

  • ECAM Lyon

    Lyon 2017 - maintenant Master of Engineering

    Mécanique des fluides, Conception Mécanique, Mécanique des solides, Production et Gestion des énergiesRenouvelables, Système de Propulsion, Sciences des matériaux, Test de Vibration, Management

  • Institut Universitaire De La Côte (IUC) , Ex-ISTDI (Douala)

    Douala 2017 - 2017 CERTICATION BY NETCRAFT INDIA

    Certification délocalise en Microsoft Office— Mention A+ (MS Office).

  • Institut Universitaire De La Côte (IUC) , Ex-ISTDI (Douala)

    Douala 2016 - 2017 HND (BTS)

    Production des énergies renouvelable et Hydroélectrique, Instrumentation électrique, Maintenance des systèmesélectrique, Electronique, Management...

Réseau