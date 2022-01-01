Fredy SIME

I am an ongoing engineering student seeking for three months applied Internship where I can apply my knowledge and skills for continuous improvement. I am a future engineer with some great interest in the Energy and Offshore industries. I am comfortable with Project Management and Finite Element Analysis.

Co-Founder of Sdn-Coop ( Energy and sustainable Consulting and Project Management in Cameroon )



Mes compétences :

Energies renouvelables

Gestion de maintenance

Bureau d'études

Conception mécanique

Production industrielle

Thermique Énergétique

Méthode des éléments finis