Gabriel D'ARGENT
Gabriel D'ARGENT
PARIS
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Guy Noël & Associés
- Responsable département audit
2014 - maintenant
Audit CPA
- Responsable département audit
2014 - 2014
PKF - Fiduciaire Nationale de Paris
- Chef de mission Audit
2011 - 2013
GRANT THORNTON - AEG FINANCES
- Superviseur audit
2007 - 2011
AKELYS
- Auditeur
2005 - 2006
Formations
Diplome Expertise Comptable (DEC)
Paris
2014 - 2014
Diplôme d'expertise comptable
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ICS Bégué
Paris
1998 - 2000
Arnaud DEBUIRE
Benoît VASSEUR
Christophe HERIARD
Francois Regis SALEFRAN
Isabelle DUPONT
Laurent BAYLET
Marie VILLENEUVE DE JANTI
Marie Aude DEVACHON
Matthieu LUGAGNE DELPON
Mélanie MARTIN