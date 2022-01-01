Menu

Gabriel D'ARGENT

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Guy Noël & Associés - Responsable département audit

    2014 - maintenant

  • Audit CPA - Responsable département audit

    2014 - 2014

  • PKF - Fiduciaire Nationale de Paris - Chef de mission Audit

    2011 - 2013

  • GRANT THORNTON - AEG FINANCES - Superviseur audit

    2007 - 2011

  • AKELYS - Auditeur

    2005 - 2006

Formations

Réseau