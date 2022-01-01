Retail
Gabriel MARINO
Gabriel MARINO
Valence
En résumé
Reprise d'études depuis le 1er septembre 2018.
Entreprises
Lidl
- Coordinateur caisse accueil
Valence (16460)
2020 - 2022
Elivie
- Technicien conseil patient
Valence (16460)
2019 - 2020
ISIS MÉDICAL (Provence Alpes)
- Technicien d'assistance respiratoire.
2014 - 2018
ISIS PROVENCE ALPES
ISIS MÉDICAL (Côte d'Azur)
- Livreur d'oxygène.
2013 - 2014
Super U henry dunant
- Employé de commerce.
2013 - 2013
Casino Nice étoile
- Employé de commerce.
2012 - 2013
Sud restauration
- Commis de cuisine.
2010 - 2012
Formations
Faculté De Droit De Valence
Valence
2018 - maintenant
DAEU
Lycéé Professionnel Pierre Sola
Nice
2007 - 2008
BEPC
Réseau
Cédric BERNARD
Céline METZ
Florence DELANNOY
François MÉLOU
Marc ESPAGNON
Romain LELONG
Sophie TRAGNAN
Sullivan FOURNET
Valérie GORAND
