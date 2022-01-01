Menu

Gabriel MARINO

Valence

En résumé

Reprise d'études depuis le 1er septembre 2018.

Entreprises

  • Lidl - Coordinateur caisse accueil

    Valence (16460) 2020 - 2022

  • Elivie - Technicien conseil patient

    Valence (16460) 2019 - 2020

  • ISIS MÉDICAL (Provence Alpes) - Technicien d'assistance respiratoire.

    2014 - 2018 ISIS PROVENCE ALPES

  • ISIS MÉDICAL (Côte d'Azur) - Livreur d'oxygène.

    2013 - 2014

  • Super U henry dunant - Employé de commerce.

    2013 - 2013

  • Casino Nice étoile - Employé de commerce.

    2012 - 2013

  • Sud restauration - Commis de cuisine.

    2010 - 2012

Formations

Réseau

