Gabriela MEDINA

Looking for an artistic representative agent.

Extensive experience in international advertising market.

Dedicated to taking the best photos for the most beautiful hotels and restaurants in the world



ABLITIES:

Culinary Photography.

Photos for corporate image

Fashion Photography

Children and babies

Wedding - Event



All photos displayed on sites, have been created by me, without the need to art directors.

Ability to shoot in your own company.

Based France.



LANGUAGES

Spanish, French and English, understand Italian



​WEB

http://gabrielamedina.photodeck.com/

http://www.gabrielamedinaphoto.com



​COMPANY

SARL PEROLYTE​

SIREN 801532623 00015





SOCIAL

https://www.facebook.com/GabrielaMedinaPhoto

https://www.instagram.com/gabrielamedinaphoto/

https://www.instagram.com/gabrielamedinaart/





​STOCK

Photocuisine

Blendimages

Shutterstock



​CONTACT​

skype: gabrielamedina123

email: perolyte@gmail.com

​Mobil: 0614223198

Addresse: 68bis, Blvd Pereire, 75017 Paris

AWARD

Gold Medal of the "European Forum 2001" Madrid, Spain, Sept 2014



SOME PUBLICATIONS

http://gabrielamedinaphoto.com/en/press-articles-and-exhibitions/

http://gabrielamedinaphoto.com/en/books-and-catalogues/



Mes compétences :

Publicité

Communication

Adobe Photoshop

Photographie

Reportage

Photographie publicitaire

Photographie culinaire

Photographie industrielle

Mode

Photographie de bébés

Adobe Lightroom