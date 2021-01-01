Menu

Gabriela MEDINA

PARIS

En résumé

Looking for an artistic representative agent.
Extensive experience in international advertising market.
Dedicated to taking the best photos for the most beautiful hotels and restaurants in the world

ABLITIES:
Culinary Photography.
Photos for corporate image
Fashion Photography
Children and babies
Wedding - Event

All photos displayed on sites, have been created by me, without the need to art directors.
Ability to shoot in your own company.
Based France.

LANGUAGES
Spanish, French and English, understand Italian

​WEB
http://gabrielamedina.photodeck.com/
http://www.gabrielamedinaphoto.com

​COMPANY
SARL PEROLYTE​
SIREN 801532623 00015


SOCIAL
https://www.facebook.com/GabrielaMedinaPhoto
https://www.instagram.com/gabrielamedinaphoto/
https://www.instagram.com/gabrielamedinaart/


​STOCK
Photocuisine
Blendimages
Shutterstock

​CONTACT​
skype: gabrielamedina123
email: perolyte@gmail.com
​Mobil: 0614223198
Addresse: 68bis, Blvd Pereire, 75017 Paris
https://www.facebook.com/GabrielaMedinaPhoto?ref=hl


AWARD
Gold Medal of the "European Forum 2001" Madrid, Spain, Sept 2014

SOME PUBLICATIONS
http://gabrielamedinaphoto.com/en/press-articles-and-exhibitions/
http://gabrielamedinaphoto.com/en/books-and-catalogues/

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Communication
Adobe Photoshop
Photographie
Reportage
Photographie publicitaire
Photographie culinaire
Photographie industrielle
Mode
Photographie de bébés
Adobe Lightroom

Entreprises

  • SARL, PEROLYTE - Photographe

    2000 - maintenant Photographede dirigeants d'entreprises
    Photographe industriel et entreprise sur sites d'activités et de production
    Photos de chantier et d'architecture
    Reportage presse, magazine.
    Portraits en situation, trombinoscope pour collectivités, etc
    Reportages événementiels : réunions, conférences, salons, séminaires.
    Photographie aérienne.
    Photographie de bébés
    Photo Culinaire.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

