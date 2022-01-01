Gabrielle RESCAN (VIGNERON-LAROSA)

Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin
- CEO Assistant
Administratif | Paris (75000)2013 - 2022- Management of the CEO’s schedule and phone calls
- Preparation and follow up of the Head office’s correspondence
- Logistic organization and follow-up of the CEO’s missions and travels
- Management of the contacts data base (Outlook and Excel), archiving
- Coordination of the reception of the Managing director’s visitors
- Follow-up of relations with the Presidency
- Participation in the preparation of OIV meetings
- Back-office during the World Congress of the Vine and Wine
- Translation tasks
- In charge of patronage request
We TV
- CEO Assistant
Administratif | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130)2012 - 2013- Tasks of classic General manager and executive director Assistant: constitution and files typing, mailing and notes writing, diverse presentations , travel and meeting organization
- Realization of quotes: editorial staff, collect of information, respect for deadlines