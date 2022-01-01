Menu

Gabrielle RESCAN (VIGNERON-LAROSA)

  • Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin
  • CEO Assistant

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Anglais, Allemand

Entreprises

  • Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin - CEO Assistant

    Administratif | Paris (75000) 2013 - 2022 - Management of the CEO’s schedule and phone calls

    - Preparation and follow up of the Head office’s correspondence

    - Logistic organization and follow-up of the CEO’s missions and travels

    - Management of the contacts data base (Outlook and Excel), archiving

    - Coordination of the reception of the Managing director’s visitors

    - Follow-up of relations with the Presidency

    - Participation in the preparation of OIV meetings

    - Back-office during the World Congress of the Vine and Wine

    - Translation tasks

    - In charge of patronage request

  • We TV - CEO Assistant

    Administratif | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130) 2012 - 2013 - Tasks of classic General manager and executive director Assistant: constitution and files typing, mailing and notes writing, diverse presentations , travel and meeting organization

    - Realization of quotes: editorial staff, collect of information, respect for deadlines

    - Establishment of reporting : Management Board, budgets following, follow-up board

    - Main contact with the company in charge of the accounting: recording of accounting documents before transmission to the accounting (invoices, payments)

    - Principal Interlocutor for administrative question from the employees (information on pay slip, vacation balance, diverse information)

    - Supervision of invoices’ validation and payment

  • SIXT - CEO Assistant

    Administratif | Paris 2011 - 2012 - Liaison and Coordinator between the French subsidiary and the headquarters in Germany

    - Supervision of invoices validation

    - Administrative tasks related to the general activities (including travel requirements) of the four Directors.

    - Organization of meetings and compilation of reports.

    - Editorial work: mail, internal informatiion and administrative tasks for the General Manager

    - Liason with the various partners: Landlords, suppliers, communities (information to be forwared to the Management)

    - Mission of renovation or the creation of new agencies.

    - Helping the agencies in their general requests

  • Gys - CEO Assistant

    Administratif | Aachen (Germany) 2010 - 2011 - Liaison and Coordinator between the German subsidiary and the
    headquarters in France

    - Marketing tasks: Creation of bi-lingual marketing material

    - Sales administration manager

  • Takara Bio Europe - International Customer relationship

    Administratif | Saint-Germain-en-Laye (78100) 2007 - 2010 - Customers´ order placement
    - Before and after sales
    - Marketing tasks

