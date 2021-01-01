Menu

Gael SAINSON

London

En résumé

Im a senior technical management executive with executive MBA management skills.
I think technical, I can manage the most complex technical battles side to side with technical experts but always with a business thinking... cost improvement, efficiency, sales, marketing, strategy, team motivation, human resources, legal matters, planning, customer expectation ...

I will drive your software development to your target !

I'm also specialist in optimisation software in general and expert in tour and planning optimisation questions.

Entreprises

  • More IQ - Managing Director

    London 2021 - maintenant

  • One Advanced - DRS Product Director

    Knutsford 2019 - 2021

  • Kirona Group (UK) - DRS product director

    Manchester 2014 - 2019

  • Kirona France - Gérant

    2013 - 2020

  • Kirona Group (UK) - CTO Scheduling

    2012 - 2014

  • AIDOO Software - Gérant

    2010 - maintenant

  • XMBrace (UK) - Strategic Software Planning Manager

    2009 - 2012

  • Groupe Korian - Manager du département technique

    2009 - 2010

  • OPTI-TIME (fusion Delia systems et Magellan Ingénierie) - Directeur Technique

    2008 - 2009 La fusion de deux sociétés et de leur R&D est une occasion rare !
    J’ai eu l’opportunité d’avoir à synthétiser les savoirs techniques de deux entreprises d’histoire différente aux offres conceptuellement éloignées pour en enrichir chaque produit. A l’issue de ma mission, ces offres produits interagissaient et se complétaient en une offre à couverture beaucoup plus large. Expérience passionnante !

  • Delia Systems - Directeur Technique

    2006 - 2008 Cette période a été pour moi l'occasion de créer une nouvelle offre produit SAAS "Opti-time OnDemand" et d'opérer un virage technologique client-serveur vers le monde du web tant au niveau des produits que de l'équipe R&D.

  • Delia Systems - Responsable R&D

    2000 - 2006

  • Delia Systems - Ingénieur R&D

    1997 - 2000

  • Rockwell LVS - Administrateur réseau

    1997 - 1997

  • Loginor - Technicien réseau / Analyste programmeur

    1995 - 1997

Formations

  • Ecole De Management De Normandie (Caen)

    Caen 2005 - 2006 Excecutive MBA Manager par le projet

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Mont Saint Aignan)

    Mont Saint Aignan 2003 - 2004 Master Responsable en gestion d'entreprise

  • ESIG (Herouville)

    Herouville 1994 - 1996 Master en Informatique Approfondie

    MIA

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Cherbourg Octeville 1992 - 1994 Génie Electrique et Informatique Industrielle

Réseau