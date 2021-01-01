Menu

Geoffroy BEUTTER

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse

En résumé

Http://www.linkedin.com/in/gbeuttermarinengineer
Mes compétences :
OffShore
Architecture navale
Gas propulsion
Construction navale
LNG

Entreprises

  • GazTransport et Technigaz - Africa & Middle East Area Business Development Manager

    Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse 2014 - maintenant Development of GTT segments within Africa & Middle East.
    Gas projects onshore and offshore,
    LNG carrier ship management companies
    Shiprepair yards and New licensee opportunities.
    LNG Small-Scale infrastructure and LNG as a Fuel application development.

  • GazTransport et Technigaz - Deputy Program Manager

    Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse 2013 - 2014 Development of small and mid-scale LNG Projects and Bunkering programs. Development of the LNG as fuel for commercial ships.

  • Bureau VERITAS - Marine Engineer - Machinery Surveyor

    Puteaux 2009 - 2013 Plan Approval HO.
    FLNG, FPSO, Jackup drilling rigs, offloading buoys from the FEED stage to the construction.
    Expert assistances and local survey on site shipyards SHI, HHI, DSME (South Korea).
    Navigation onboard LNG carrier.

  • Chantier ALLAIS - Junior Project Manager

    2007 - 2009 Full design and construction monitoring of two aluminum ships of 12m for 30 divers.
    Design and monitoring supports on Bourbon crewboats, Surfer 1800 and 220 series.

  • Yacht VISION, Naval Architecture - Gérald PAILLOUX - Architect assistant

    2006 - 2007 Engineer internship
    Naval Architecture Office in Conflans-Ste-Honorine (78).
    Assistant of the naval architect.

  • CNB - Bénéteau - Stratifier and Mechanic

    2005 - 2005 Summer Job
    Stratifier and Mechanic
    30m coastguard speed-boat (VCSM) and 12m fishing vessel.

