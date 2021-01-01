Geoffroy FRANQUEVILLE

I have an overall experience of more than 16 years in e-commerce, omnichannel distribution strategy & digital marketing.



Currently I'm Global Omnichannel Director at MAKE UP FOR EVER, LVMH group. I'm in charge of delivering a seamless consumer centric, consistent & unique brand experience enabling everyone to convert on any device, any channel, any time. This position in key in a context of global brand transformation & necessity to own the relationship with the consumer (millennial & Chinese) to drive profitability by combining distribution channels on/offline and Indirect channels or Direct to Consumer unlocking intenseness of the customer lifetime value and rebuild of the acquisition strategy.



Prior LVMH, I was E-Commerce Director & CDO at Unilever building & driving, as a start-up, the 1st organic Direct to Consumer, e-commerce & CRM brand T.O by Lipton in an omnichannel environment.



Prior to UNILEVER, I was the Head of Social Media at SFR (2nd French telco) since April 2012, responsible for the entire Social Media strategy and deliver including E-reputation management, e-PR strategies, Social Content, Social-CRM & Customer Care 2.0



Prior to SFR, I've been heading International Digital Marketing & E-CRM at L'OREAL for 10 years. responsible for digital brand sales, experience & services including CRM databases, segmentation and loyalty programs. I've also developed different programs for digital animation of the point of sales and I was always focused on KPIs & marketing effectiveness analysis.



My Specialties: Consumer obsession, E-commerce, omnichannel strategies, Retail, Sales development, P&L management, Digital marketing, CRM, social media, online acquisition, International project management, Entrepreneurial attitude, stakeholder management, thinking out of the box, team



Mes compétences :

Marketing digital

Marketing

Communication

Nouveaux médias

Facebook

Youtube

Cosmétique

Gestion de projet

Blog

Projets internationaux

Réseaux sociaux