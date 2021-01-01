Geoffroy FRANQUEVILLE

Menu

I have an overall experience of more than 16 years in e-commerce, omnichannel distribution strategy & digital marketing.

Currently I'm Global Omnichannel Director at MAKE UP FOR EVER, LVMH group. I'm in charge of delivering a seamless consumer centric, consistent & unique brand experience enabling everyone to convert on any device, any channel, any time. This position in key in a context of global brand transformation & necessity to own the relationship with the consumer (millennial & Chinese) to drive profitability by combining distribution channels on/offline and Indirect channels or Direct to Consumer unlocking intenseness of the customer lifetime value and rebuild of the acquisition strategy.

Prior LVMH, I was E-Commerce Director & CDO at Unilever building & driving, as a start-up, the 1st organic Direct to Consumer, e-commerce & CRM brand T.O by Lipton in an omnichannel environment.

Prior to UNILEVER, I was the Head of Social Media at SFR (2nd French telco) since April 2012, responsible for the entire Social Media strategy and deliver including E-reputation management, e-PR strategies, Social Content, Social-CRM & Customer Care 2.0

Prior to SFR, I've been heading International Digital Marketing & E-CRM at L'OREAL for 10 years. responsible for digital brand sales, experience & services including CRM databases, segmentation and loyalty programs. I've also developed different programs for digital animation of the point of sales and I was always focused on KPIs & marketing effectiveness analysis.

My Specialties: Consumer obsession, E-commerce, omnichannel strategies, Retail, Sales development, P&L management, Digital marketing, CRM, social media, online acquisition, International project management, Entrepreneurial attitude, stakeholder management, thinking out of the box, team

  • Make Up for Ever - LVMH - OMNICHANNEL DIRECTOR

    2017 - maintenant Delivering a seamless consumer centric, consistent & unique brand experience enabling everyone to convert on any device, any channel, any time.
  • UNILEVER - DTC E-Commerce & Chief Digital Officer for T.O by Lipton

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - 2017 E-Commerce Director & Chief Digital Officer in charge of building:
    - consumer centric E-commerce ecosystem driving sales and profitability selectively based on smart data, analytics, agile media & digital innovations
    - omni-channel sales models
    - e-marketing/social strategies
    - Contact Center and after sales services
    in an entrepreneurial and consumer focus mindset.

  • SFR - Head of social Media

    2012 - 2014 SFR E-reputation management & Social Media Strategy.
    In charge of:
    - elaborating social media (Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Viadéo, forums, G+ etc.) and e-PR strategies
    - E-reputation monitoring
    - Social CRM
    - Customer Care 2.0
    - transforming a traditional company into a "social company"

    Supervision of community & project managers.
    Management of agencies and partners.

  • LOREAL - Directeur Marketing Digital

    PARIS 2008 - 2012 DIRECTEUR MARKETING DIGITAL CRM ET NOUVEAUX MEDIAS
    Au sein de la Direction Marketing Internationale, définition et déploiement de l’expression digitale de la marque et du programme relationnel VICHYCONSULT pour la marque VICHY.
    Encadrement d'une équipe. Coordination internationale et animation des responsables digitaux des filiales.

    Réalisations :
    www.vichyconsult.com – “my daily skin health companion”
    +8M visiteur uniques pages vues – 30 pays - +20 langues

    Transformation de la stratégie média de la marque pour y intégrer le digital et réaliser des campagnes « intégrée » et/ou web-centric. Définition des campagnes à l'international et supervision des déploiements locaux.
    - Création de campagnes 360 : Défi Normaderm, 1ère webreality sur la peau sur www.normaderm.fr (déployée sur 14 pays).
    - Déploiement de la marque sur les réseaux sociaux Facebook (opération d’envoi de roses Essentielles) et Youtube (page internationale et renvoi vers les pages locales).
    - Création d’application sur iPhone Vichy iSkin Training, véritable coach vidéo de la peau avec information produit et renvoi en point de vente (géolocalisation).

    Définition de la stratégie de contact de la segmentation des bases de données CRM et des programmes de fidélisation.

    Animation digitale du point de vente par la création d'outils d'aide à la vente.

  • L'OREAL - La Roche-Posay - INTRANET, INTERNET ET E-BUSINESS INTERNATIONAL PROJECT MANAGER

    PARIS 2007 - 2008 Marque La Roche-Posay

    CHEF DE PROJET INTERNATIONAL : INTRANET, INTERNET, CRM ET E-BUSINESS
    Au sein de la Direction du Développement International et en étroite collaboration avec la Direction Marketing Internationale, définition et mise en place d’une nouvelle stratégie internet et nouveaux médias (B-to-B-to-C) pour la marque La Roche-Posay.
    Encadrement d’un chef de projet.

    Réalisations :
    www.laroche-posay.com
    Animation éditoriale du site international et des 22 sites locaux.
    Sensibilisation des équipes marketing au « marketing interactif/communautaire ».
    Mise en place d’une stratégie de Relation client (e-CRM) pour chacune des cibles.
    Création d’une plateforme de publication internationale à l’attention des responsables internet/CRM des pays (plateforme Nano).
    Etude mise en place d’un site de e/m-Commerce pour le Japon.

  • L'OREAL - Responsable des Publications Corporate Interactives

    PARIS 2006 - 2007 RESPONSABLE DES PUBLICATIONS CORPORATE MULTIMEDIA INTERNET & INTRANET
    Au sein de la Direction Générale de la Communication, animation du portail internet corporate mondial et de la communication interactive interne avec encadrement d’une rédactrice.

    Réalisations :
    Internet :
    www.loreal.com : 1 million de visiteurs/mois, 4 langues internationales (français, anglais, espagnol, chinois) et 23
    déclinaisons pays
    Définition de la ligne éditoriale internationale et déclinaisons sur les 23 sites pays et avec adaptation des messages corporate aux spécificités locales
    Création d'une dynamique de communication entre le site corporate et les marques du groupe (Lancôme, Loreal
    Paris, Vichy...)
    Mise en place de d’outils de communication sur les nouveaux médias (RSS, SMS, Mobilité, podcast, blogs…) et
    veille technologique
    Mise en place de la stratégie de référencement et gestion des campagnes d’achat d’espace en ligne

    Intranet :
    Refonte de la stratégie éditoriale de l’Intranet et mise en place d'une plateforme de publication collaborative
    multimédia avec introduction de la vidéo comme vecteur principal de la communication interne
    Animation par des écrans vidéo du siège administratif (accueil, cafétéria) : réalisation d’une grille de
    programmation

    Vidéos :
    Création de films de communication interne et externe : rédaction du script, story-board et management des équipes de tournage et montage en studio

  • L'OREAL - RESPONSABLE DE L’INFORMATION FINANCIERE INTERNATIONALE « ON-LINE »

    PARIS 2001 - 2006 Au sein de la Direction Générale Administration et Finance, mise en place d’une stratégie de communication/marketing interactive auprès de la communauté financière internationale et actionnariale en coordination avec la Direction des Systèmes d’Information. Encadrement de stagiaires.

    Réalisations :
    www.loreal-finance.com : 35000 visiteurs/mois, 2 langues, palme du meilleur site de communication financière
    en 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 et 2006 par Boursorama.
    Adaptation d'outils de CRM à la communication financière
    Création du 1er site dédié à la communauté financière accessible sur téléphone et PDA
    Mise en place d’une stratégie de Relations Presse : plus de 20 articles publiés.
    Création et animation du « Cercle des Webmasters Financiers » regroupant les responsables de communication
    financière/corporate online du CAC 40, au sein du CLIFF (Association des Investor Relation)

  • EDS – ELECTRONIC DATA SYSTEMS - RESPONSABLE ACTIONS MARKETING / WEB / MULTIMEDIA

    Texas 1999 - 2001 Réalisations :

    Webmaster du site EDS France www.eds.fr
    Mise en place du site web français de la course de bateaux « EDS Atlantic Challenge » avec boutique en ligne
    Création d’outils d’aide à la vente : plaquettes de présentation des offres, CD-ROM interactifs
    Implémentation de l’outil groupe de CRM, formation des utilisateurs et mise en place et suivi du reporting
    commercial français

Formations

  • Ecole De Management De Lyon

    Ecully maintenant

  • Ecole De Management De Lyon (Ecully)

    Ecully 2000 - 2001 Management et Développement des Systèmes d'Information - Mastère en partenaria avec Centrale-Lyon

  • Ecole Centrale Lyon

    Ecully 2000 - 2001 Management et Développement des Systèmes d'Information - Mastère en partenaria avec l'EM-Lyon

  • Ecole De Management Léonard De Vinci (Courbevoie La Défense)

    Courbevoie La Défense 1995 - 2000 Marketing BtoB

