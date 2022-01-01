Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Georges Emmanuel BWEMBA NSOMBO
Ajouter
Georges Emmanuel BWEMBA NSOMBO
YAOUNDÉ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Juristes de droit privé fondamental maitrisant le doit privé des persones et des entreprises
Entreprises
Conseil national de la jeunesse du cameroun
- Assistant administratif
maintenant
Formations
Universite De Yaounde 2 (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2012 - 2013
licence
Réseau
Albertine Agathe NGO NSOA
Carine ABOYA
Eliane DJOU
Gaëtan AWA OMGBA
Jeanne EKASSI
Jeanot MINLA MFOU'OU
Junior SAGNE
N'dathien Vincent HILI