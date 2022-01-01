Menu

Georges GROSJEAN

LIÈGE

En résumé

Master level education In Mechanical Engineering with proven expertise in Project and Process Management combined with an ongoing Master Degree in management.

- Dynamic and flexible team player
- Interpersonal skills oriented customer
- Proven expertise on theoretical and manufacturing knowledge of materials with high mechanical properties combined with their thermal and surface treatments.
- In-depth working knowledge of Mircosoft excel, word, Solidworks, CATIA V5.
- Familiar with dedicated ERP as well as quality insurance approach EN9100 (+ spec ABS, ASNA, EN...).
- General management skills and business understandings.

Mes compétences :
Deutsch
Dutch
English

Entreprises

  • Technical Airborne Components - Project Engineer

    2011 - maintenant Integrated in the operational scheduling of a 40 persons Responsible for analysis and conception of competitive solutions of both metallics and composites rods involved in various aeronautical programs for diversified customers.

    - Leading technical and economical developments of custom engineered, control, structural and system rods
    - Responsible for qualifications programs and reports of new business acquisitions.
    - After sales and customers follow up.

    At the nearest of customer's expectancies I consider this central position between technics and commercial as a great opportunitiy to develop profitable skills and knowledge in these two dimensions of business.

  • Gerken - Process engineer

    2009 - 2010 Integrated in the operational scheduling of a 40 persons workhouse, I also realized the official drawings and was involved on new technical developments and procedure of the company.

    At dawn of my professional career, my will was to work on the field by joining a small company such as Gerken S.A in order to develop concrete sense of the process encoutered in most electromechanical industry.

  • ArcelorMittal research liège - Ingénieur R&D

    2008 - 2008 Design and development of a structural mechanical device involved in Physical Vapor Deposition process for advanced coating technologies.

Formations

  • Belgian Flight School (B.F.S.) (Gosselies)

    Gosselies 2011 - 2012 Licence PPL-JAR

    Private Pilot

  • HEC-Ulg (Alleur)

    Alleur 2010 - 2013 General Business Management

    Master's degree, Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services

  • ISIL (Institut Supérieur Industriel Liégeois) (Liège)

    Liège 2001 - 2008 Ingénieur industriel en électromécanique à finalité orientée en mécanique

    Electromécanique - orientation mécanique - Distinction

