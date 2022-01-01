Georges GROSJEAN

Master level education In Mechanical Engineering with proven expertise in Project and Process Management combined with an ongoing Master Degree in management.



- Dynamic and flexible team player

- Interpersonal skills oriented customer

- Proven expertise on theoretical and manufacturing knowledge of materials with high mechanical properties combined with their thermal and surface treatments.

- In-depth working knowledge of Mircosoft excel, word, Solidworks, CATIA V5.

- Familiar with dedicated ERP as well as quality insurance approach EN9100 (+ spec ABS, ASNA, EN...).

- General management skills and business understandings.



Mes compétences :

Deutsch

Dutch

English