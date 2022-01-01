Georges MATTHIJSSE

I have over 6 years experience in audit. I am working for international companies in several branches of activities : real estate, infrastructure and energy.



Spécialisations :

• Review and evaluation of internal control processes

• Control of IFRS Financial statements

• Solid skills in writing deliverables / synthesis

• Experience in coordinating multiple teams

• Excellent communication and social skills

• High adaptability to complex and multicultural environments

• Member of the recruitment team





Mes compétences :

Audit

Finance

Comptabilité

Immobilier

BTP