Georges MATTHIJSSE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 24 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I have over 6 years experience in audit. I am working for international companies in several branches of activities : real estate, infrastructure and energy.
Spécialisations :
• Review and evaluation of internal control processes
• Control of IFRS Financial statements
• Solid skills in writing deliverables / synthesis
• Experience in coordinating multiple teams
• Excellent communication and social skills
• High adaptability to complex and multicultural environments
• Member of the recruitment team
Mes compétences :
Audit
Finance
Comptabilité
Immobilier
BTP