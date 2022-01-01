Menu

Georges MODOL

Entreprises

  • CCR - Senior Underwriter - Senior Vice President

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant I have joined CCR on 1st July 2010 as Senior Underwiter, within the Treaties Europe Business Unit.
    Since January 2014, I am head of the region Southern Europe + Benelux & Israel. I am managing one senior underwriter and three underwriting assistants.

  • PartnerRe - Senior Underwriter

    2000 - 2010 P&C Senior Underwriter: Indian Peninsula, Turkey, Cyprus, Arab countries & Sub-Saharan Africa.

    - In charge of clients relationships (companies & brokers): Nurturing close relations during visits, contacts, conferences in all above countries throughout the years.
    - Proposing, discussing and executing markets/lines of business strategies.
    - Underwriting P&C treaties and advising Specialty & CAT colleagues.
    - Outperforming market competitors (growth & profitable results) in some of these countries.
    - Managing soft cycle in some of these countries by focusing on few targeted clients.
    - Developing in some of these countries connections on an opportunistic basis.
    - Performing underwriting audits with clients.
    - Working with companies, sometimes directly, on proportional treaties and with brokers on XL treaties mostly.
    - Using quotations tools and exposure control systems; Challenging actuaries.
    - Managing underwriters and assistant underwriters.
    - Seamless transition when delegating authority and handing over countries to other underwriters.

  • Sorema - Senior Underwriter

    CHOLET CEDEX 1988 - 2000 1995-2000: All Lines Treaty Senior Underwriter: Greece, Turkey and Cyprus; Albania, Macedonia & Bulgaria.

    - Creating a profitable treaty portfolio (broker orientated) in Cyprus from nil.
    - Developing other markets through direct visits and networking with brokers.

    1992-1995: All Lines Treaty Underwriter: Spain

    - Selecting and nurturing warm relations with mutual companies in Catalonia
    - Working closely with main Spanish brokers to create a balanced portfolio.

    1990-1992: All Lines Treaty Underwriter: France

    - Scoring and selection of French small mutual companies to start profitable business on a long-standing basis.

    1988-1989: Manager of Retrocession Facs & Treaties

    - Preparation of renewal information, placement and validation of wordings.
    - Developing brokers' relationships to place retrocessional programs.

  • Corifrance - Assistant Underwriter

    1981 - 1987 1981-1987: CORIFRANCE ($ 50m premium; 30 staff; acquired in the 90s by Terra Nova and then Markel)

    Claims Manager & Reserving Assistant:

    - Controlling and following all losses before any payment.
    - Working with the CEO to establish IBNR on declared losses.

    Assistant Underwriter Treaty

    - Pre-underwriting: working closely with underwriters to study offers; follow-up of all acceptances with I.T. input and wordings.

  • Preservatrice Fonciere - Administrative Assistant

    1978 - 1979 1978-1979: PRESERVATRICE FONCIERE ASSURANCE (merged into AXA in the 90s)

    Administrative Assistant Treaty

    - Learning reinsurance basics in the back-office through interaction with underwriters and staff.

