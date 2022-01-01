Georges MODOL

-
- Senior Underwriter - Senior Vice President
PARIS
2010 - maintenant
I have joined CCR on 1st July 2010 as Senior Underwiter, within the Treaties Europe Business Unit.
Since January 2014, I am head of the region Southern Europe + Benelux & Israel. I am managing one senior underwriter and three underwriting assistants.
PartnerRe
- Senior Underwriter
2000 - 2010
P&C Senior Underwriter: Indian Peninsula, Turkey, Cyprus, Arab countries & Sub-Saharan Africa.
- In charge of clients relationships (companies & brokers): Nurturing close relations during visits, contacts, conferences in all above countries throughout the years.
- Proposing, discussing and executing markets/lines of business strategies.
- Underwriting P&C treaties and advising Specialty & CAT colleagues.
- Outperforming market competitors (growth & profitable results) in some of these countries.
- Managing soft cycle in some of these countries by focusing on few targeted clients.
- Developing in some of these countries connections on an opportunistic basis.
- Performing underwriting audits with clients.
- Working with companies, sometimes directly, on proportional treaties and with brokers on XL treaties mostly.
- Using quotations tools and exposure control systems; Challenging actuaries.
- Managing underwriters and assistant underwriters.
- Seamless transition when delegating authority and handing over countries to other underwriters.
Sorema
- Senior Underwriter
CHOLET CEDEX
1988 - 2000
1995-2000: All Lines Treaty Senior Underwriter: Greece, Turkey and Cyprus; Albania, Macedonia & Bulgaria.
- Creating a profitable treaty portfolio (broker orientated) in Cyprus from nil.
- Developing other markets through direct visits and networking with brokers.
1992-1995: All Lines Treaty Underwriter: Spain
- Selecting and nurturing warm relations with mutual companies in Catalonia
- Working closely with main Spanish brokers to create a balanced portfolio.
1990-1992: All Lines Treaty Underwriter: France
- Scoring and selection of French small mutual companies to start profitable business on a long-standing basis.
1988-1989: Manager of Retrocession Facs & Treaties
- Preparation of renewal information, placement and validation of wordings.
- Developing brokers' relationships to place retrocessional programs.
Corifrance
- Assistant Underwriter
1981 - 1987
1981-1987: CORIFRANCE ($ 50m premium; 30 staff; acquired in the 90s by Terra Nova and then Markel)
Claims Manager & Reserving Assistant:
- Controlling and following all losses before any payment.
- Working with the CEO to establish IBNR on declared losses.
Assistant Underwriter Treaty
- Pre-underwriting: working closely with underwriters to study offers; follow-up of all acceptances with I.T. input and wordings.
Preservatrice Fonciere
- Administrative Assistant
1978 - 1979
1978-1979: PRESERVATRICE FONCIERE ASSURANCE (merged into AXA in the 90s)
Administrative Assistant Treaty
- Learning reinsurance basics in the back-office through interaction with underwriters and staff.