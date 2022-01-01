Georges NAKHLE

IMC Technologies Inc. is a Swiss company based in Geneva, Switzerland. The main activity of IMC is software development specializing in the creation of video/audio production applications for broadcast and post production.

IMC is a front-runner in bridging the traditional world of analog video broadcasting with modern concepts of computer-based, multimedia technology.

IMC Technologies offers broadcasters a total solution that is modular, and thereby easily expandable. It provides open architecture with other Windows-based applications, and is transparent with future technologies, especially those technologies that focus on media acquisition, metadata transparency and 3rd party integration.



IMC’s total solution offers:

• A totally integrated, digital solution, including software, hardware, system setup and integration, training and support

• An increase in Human Resources efficiency

• Reduces the learning curve and facilitates re-education

• Reduces initial investment and offers affordable expansion

• Saves Time and increases productivity

• Streamlines collaborative workflow

• Builds on modern concepts in IT/Networking technology

IMC’s totally tapeless, IT philosophy offers cost-effective migration to scalable BSN (Broadcast Shared Network) based on a comprehensive product family affordable, adaptable solution that can be easily expanded on demand.

Additional System Integration Services include:

• Consulting and project design

• Integration, testing and installation

• Custom and generic development

• Training

• Support and maintenance





The company targets three key market sectors:

1. Broadcasters (large, regional and small-scale facilities

2. Single users & post production houses

3. Custom development for key clients