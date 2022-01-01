Georges NAKHLE

IMC Technologies Inc. is a Swiss company based in Geneva, Switzerland. The main activity of IMC is software development specializing in the creation of video/audio production applications for broadcast and post production.
IMC is a front-runner in bridging the traditional world of analog video broadcasting with modern concepts of computer-based, multimedia technology.
IMC Technologies offers broadcasters a total solution that is modular, and thereby easily expandable. It provides open architecture with other Windows-based applications, and is transparent with future technologies, especially those technologies that focus on media acquisition, metadata transparency and 3rd party integration.
IMC’s total solution offers:
• A totally integrated, digital solution, including software, hardware, system setup and integration, training and support
• An increase in Human Resources efficiency
• Reduces the learning curve and facilitates re-education
• Reduces initial investment and offers affordable expansion
• Saves Time and increases productivity
• Streamlines collaborative workflow
• Builds on modern concepts in IT/Networking technology
IMC’s totally tapeless, IT philosophy offers cost-effective migration to scalable BSN (Broadcast Shared Network) based on a comprehensive product family affordable, adaptable solution that can be easily expanded on demand.
Additional System Integration Services include:
• Consulting and project design
• Integration, testing and installation
• Custom and generic development
• Training
• Support and maintenance
The company targets three key market sectors:
1. Broadcasters (large, regional and small-scale facilities
2. Single users & post production houses
3. Custom development for key clients
