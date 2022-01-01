Georges SCHLEGER

-
Worldwide Consultant Security Systems & Radio Broadcast C2SR
- Manager
2014 - maintenant
1) ALARMS, SECURITY SYSTEMS and COMMUNICATIONS
Expert in: Plants, factories, mines, gas, petrol companies. Hospitals. Plants at high risk.
Business (Offices, events, golf courses, etc), Farm, Holiday-Home, Construction-Site Security, Natural disasters.Fire security, Healthcare, Communications.
All kind of Alarms Security systems what you need. Please submit to us your concerns and we develop your project everywhere in the world.
Using our Consultants will ensure fast and effective deployment of our security technologies to shorten the time it takes to see value from your investments.
Our expertise on a wide variety of security platform and collaboration with our global network of partners and technical communities fuel our ability to help you consider just what else is possible through our innovation and security technologies and solutions.
2) RADIO BROADCAST
Worldwide Broadcasting and technology advisers whose innovative services help broadcasters and high-profile organisations to reach their audiences in a timely, cost-effective and high-quality way. Specialist in conflict, disasters or difficult access zones.
Our strategic consultancy, project management and technical consultancy services deliver solutions that are tailored to each client's business.
We work with clients from a broad range of sectors, for example broadcasting, commercial business, parliaments, public services, architects, conferencing and education.
However complex the technology needed for your business, we will ensure it is simple to use and completely reliable.
As consultants have been working as trusted advisers to broadcasters, public institutions and high-profile businesses over many years, improving technologies and developing workflows to change the way they do business and capture the very best value.
-
United Nations - Peace keeping Operations
- Chief Technical Unit - Public Information Division
2002 - 2013
I participated for the first and bigger United Nations Radio project to the launching for the technical survey and the ON AIR of radio Okapi in Democratic Republic of Congo February 25, 2002 with 6 FM transmitters and 3 short waves transmitters.
Today, it is 36 United Nations FM transmitters and 25 radio partners who broadcast the programs of radio okapi in the entire country. We also broadcast on the TV company "DSTV" channel 167, through EUTELSAT W4/7 satellite on the half of the African continent and in short waves for the World. The programs are sending since the studios of Kinshasa 24h/7 with unhooking of one hour of the 8 regional studios.
-
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- Regional Telecommunication Manager
Genève 2
1994 - 2002
Specialist in Emergencies telecommunications operations around the World. Was in: Guatemala, Mexico, Haiti, Guinea, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Kenya, Centrafrica republic, Liberia, Niger,Togo, Congo, DR.Congo, North Sudan, South Sudan, Darfur.
-
Supra Telecom Canada Inc.
- Vice President
1992 - 1994
* Research & Engineering for new technologies in space telecommunications.
* Telecommunications and telemetry for special projects on safety, the prevention and control of people, goods, companies, individuals.
-
Megatec France
- President
1987 - 1990
Engineer - consulting Office - Banks alarms- Telemetry, Security Telecom, special projects for security in radio communications.
Satellites systems.