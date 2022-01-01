Menu

Georges YAO

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Expert en negoce

Entreprises

  • SEM - Chef d'exploitation

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Voltaire (IVESTP) (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - maintenant NEGOCE +2

    Gestion de STOCK - DIscipline

  • IVESTP (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1993 - 1998 Bac

Réseau