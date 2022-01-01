Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Georges YAO
Ajouter
Georges YAO
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Expert en negoce
Entreprises
SEM
- Chef d'exploitation
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Voltaire (IVESTP) (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2013 - maintenant
NEGOCE +2
Gestion de STOCK - DIscipline
IVESTP (Abidjan)
Abidjan
1993 - 1998
Bac
Réseau
Achille GNUAN
Adama SANGARÉ
Alliebe Yao Alphonse KOUAME
Brou Didier KONAN
Copexci SARL
Goumbane MOUSSA
Kouakou Dieudonne KONAN