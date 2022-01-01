Menu

Georgiana MARIN

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Management
Engineering
Design CAD
Planning
Autodesk INVENTOR

Entreprises

  • AKKA Technologies for RENAULT France - Process Engineer

    2014 - maintenant • Ensure the quality of the technical definition of the project by numerical model and the technical documentation (nomenclature).
    • Ensure the inclusion of action by taken in order to resolve all the blocking points. The proposal solution should be implemented upstream in the process of the assembly vehicle.
    -Proposing new technical solution to improve assembly process and monitor cost savings
    • Development of numerical and physical validation to study the feasibility and assembly (design 3D parts)
    • Establishes tooling list
    • Development and implementation of equipment in various manufacturing sites
    • Managing the investment budget

  • Akka Technologies for RENAULT Romania - Process Engineer in the Department of Architecture&Montage for Renault Romania

    2011 - 2014 •Assemblies and mounting of prototypes of new vehicle projects for validation and approval of the test customer support.
    •Ensure the start-up of industrial system in all plants car; define the assembly process, the necessary equipment, the order of mounting.
    •Ensure the quality of the technical definition of the project by numerical model and the technical documentation.
    • Development and implementation of equipment in various manufacturing sites
    •Define and validate the industrial tools and systems.
    • Optimize the assembly process and ensure the quality.
    • Technical intervention
    • Managing the investment budget
    •Verify and validate digital the assembly of various parts, tracks and the path of wiring by using
    Catia V5.

  • ASTRON Chemicals - Economist Engineer

    2010 - 2011

  • DOOSAN IMGB - Stagiare

    2009 - 2009 Internship for 2 months at DOOSAN IMGB ( no.1 leaderIn Europe-manufacturer of castings and forgings, components production electrics, naval and petrochemical)
    « Study of the manufacturing process of semi-manufactured metal castings and forgings »

  • Timpuri NOI SA - Stagiare

    2008 - 2008 Internship for 2 months at Timpuri Nois SA , who's distributors of electro with piston compressors,
    Manufacture of machinery and equipment
    << Precision machining process >>

Formations

  • Polytechnic University Bucharest (Bucharest)

    Bucharest 2010 - 2012 Master graduated in Automotive Design Engineer

  • Polytechnic University Bucharest (Bucharest)

    Bucharest 2006 - 2010 Industrial Economist Engineer

    Faculty of Engineering and Management of Technological Systems

