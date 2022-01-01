Georgiana MARIN

Mes compétences :
Management
Engineering
Design CAD
Planning
Autodesk INVENTOR
Entreprises
AKKA Technologies for RENAULT France
- Process Engineer
2014 - maintenant• Ensure the quality of the technical definition of the project by numerical model and the technical documentation (nomenclature).
• Ensure the inclusion of action by taken in order to resolve all the blocking points. The proposal solution should be implemented upstream in the process of the assembly vehicle.
-Proposing new technical solution to improve assembly process and monitor cost savings
• Development of numerical and physical validation to study the feasibility and assembly (design 3D parts)
• Establishes tooling list
• Development and implementation of equipment in various manufacturing sites
• Managing the investment budget
Akka Technologies for RENAULT Romania
- Process Engineer in the Department of Architecture&Montage for Renault Romania
2011 - 2014•Assemblies and mounting of prototypes of new vehicle projects for validation and approval of the test customer support.
•Ensure the start-up of industrial system in all plants car; define the assembly process, the necessary equipment, the order of mounting.
•Ensure the quality of the technical definition of the project by numerical model and the technical documentation.
• Development and implementation of equipment in various manufacturing sites
•Define and validate the industrial tools and systems.
• Optimize the assembly process and ensure the quality.
• Technical intervention
• Managing the investment budget
•Verify and validate digital the assembly of various parts, tracks and the path of wiring by using
Catia V5.
ASTRON Chemicals
- Economist Engineer
2010 - 2011
DOOSAN IMGB
- Stagiare
2009 - 2009Internship for 2 months at DOOSAN IMGB ( no.1 leaderIn Europe-manufacturer of castings and forgings, components production electrics, naval and petrochemical)
« Study of the manufacturing process of semi-manufactured metal castings and forgings »
Timpuri NOI SA
- Stagiare
2008 - 2008Internship for 2 months at Timpuri Nois SA , who's distributors of electro with piston compressors,
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
<< Precision machining process >>
Formations
Polytechnic University Bucharest (Bucharest)
Bucharest2010 - 2012Master graduated in Automotive Design Engineer
Polytechnic University Bucharest (Bucharest)
Bucharest2006 - 2010Industrial Economist Engineer
Faculty of Engineering and Management of Technological Systems