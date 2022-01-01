Menu

Georgine NGOUMELA FOKOU

DOUALA

En résumé

Georgine has a Master degree in Engineering. She is a qualified brewer from Institute of Brewing and Distilling (UK). She has several certifications and merit awards.

Georgine brings 11 years of diverse Food and Beverage experience.(1 year as an industrial trainee in diverse companies, 6 months in “AXEM Afrique” , 9 years with DIAGEO...).
Prior to QHSE and Lean training role, Georgine joined Diageo as Graduate management trainee and occupied different positions from Project Management e.g. Installation of a new packaging line to front line roles. She occupied the Demand Safety Lead role through which she conducted, several audits that brought about several behavioral changes and redesigns in the Guinness Hub. She supported sites in raising their standards to achieve ZERO HARM through GAR Audit preparation, Internal Audits, WILLIS Audit, KPMG. ISO audits; ISO 9001/ 2008, ISO 22000/2005.

Her Social and interpersonal skills have been developed through roles in several Associations amongst which she has been the Vice president of the Diageo women association in Cameroon. Her bilingual capability in both French & English enable her to work either in French or English speaking countries.


AWARDS:
• Environmental Earthwatch Programme.(2006)
• USA - Inspirational Leadership medal (2008)
• IRELAND - Plant of the year “MERIT AWARD winner” (2009).
• Quality League of Excellence winner (2010)
• KENYA - Supply Directors water reduction award (2011)
• GREEN IQ (DIAGEO international environmental award) - 4 times Medal (2 gold,1 silver, 1 bronze - 2012) Cameroon - “Made of More 2013” competition winner.

Mes compétences :
Risk
Safety
Projects Management
Asset management
Training
Continous improvement
Sales
Business Continuity
Production
Audit
Environnement

Entreprises

  • THE COCA COLA COMPANY - REGIONAL SENIOR SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL AUDITOR

    2015 - maintenant Auditer les embouteilleurs dans divers aspects QHSE en Europe, Asie, Afrique.
    Support Global Audit Organization Compliance Audit program by performing audits within Eurasia Africa Europe Audit Group (EAE).

  • PROVIDING HR - QHSE AND LEAN TRAINER

    2013 - 2015  Freelance Training with Private companies: Royal Technology, AEF,
     Able to facilitate several modules : First Aid- Firefighting and fire extinguisher- Atmospheric testing and
    confined space- Permit to work-Working at height- Forklift truck operations- Conducting Inspections in
    Industry - Working safely with Substances- Accident and Incident reporting and Investigation/ safety
    issue Reporting - Manual Handling in Industry -Lifting equipment inspection- Risk assessment and
    Management - PPE compliance – Ergonomics - Office Safety - Defensive Driving - Basic food
    Hygiene -Construction and Demolition – Electricity – Excavation - Human Factors – Law -
    Management of contractors - Monitoring Health and Safety Performance – Noise – Radiation -
    Occupational Health - Workplace Transport Safety
     Able to facilitate several Continuous Improvement modules: 5S, Problem solving, SMED,...

  • Diageo - Demand Safety Lead

    Paris 2013 - 2013 All Diageo interest safety (assets, people) in Legal, Corporate Relations, Human Resources, Finance, Procurement, Sales, Marketing, Compliance and Demand Group & Executive Functions, other than Supply, in whatever locations they are i.e. at Headquarter Offices, Regional Offices, Remote Locations and Hot Desks. Premises or facilities used by the FTEs; Wholly owned or Leased Headquarter Offices; Regional Offices; Remote Locations and Hot Desks. Tools of trade used. Activities undertaken while out in trade; on the road; at non owned facilities; in retail outlets and during events of whatever size and in venues of whatever nature and class.
    • Ensure safety standards for all Demand location
    • System of Incidents Reporting data analysis, plan and SIR Review Meetings
    • Documentation of OHS Management System ,
    • Severe and Fatal Injuries Prevention Programme
    • Internal auditing: Constant audit and review of Permit to Work quality
    • Authorized and Competent Persons review
    • Workplace Auditing : PPE audits , Guarding/electrical panel audits, Workplace safety inspections
    • Occupational Health: Health reports
    • Fire System and Firefighting equipment review and negotiation for refurbishment.
    • DSEAR & Willis awareness
    • Fire Safety Compliance Audits
    • Statutory Inspections (Pressure systems, Lifting equipment)
    • Local exhaust ventilation (LEV) installation on line 7
    • Forklift Trucks inspections to advice on maintenance.
    • Personal Protective Equipment: Selection of PPE for women
    • Ladder inspections, Confined space identification
    • Crisis Management & Business Continuity, Crisis scenario simulation, Crisis management room set up.
    • Diageo Global Risk Management Standards
    • Risk assessments , PPE audits, site visibility improvement, safety committees,
    • New bottling line & malt silos installation
    • Follow up of tender process with procurement to choose contractors both local & overseas markets.
    • Managing the purchase to payment process of services and material till supplier’s invoices and assessment.
    • Follow up of project budget,
    • Implementing on site the HSE plan
    • - Recruiting and staffing the HSE team, Identifying its relevant competencies and proposing training in order to enhance them
    • - Compiling monthly statistics
    • - Integrating the new employees and holding the 15-minutes safety meeting
    • - Investigating about occurred accidents and near misses
    • - making corrective action recommendations and assuring their application
    • - Developing the HSE plan regarding to the risk evolutions and the client specificities

  • Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA - Project Lead/ acting Risk, health and Safety Manager

    2013 - 2013 • Health, Safety and Environmental policy implementation
    • Ensuring the HSE procedures setting up and follow up
    • Coordinating HSE enquiries
    • - Implementing on site the HSE plan
    • - Providing advice and guidance about the legal environment as well as the company HSE policy to the local management
    • - Recruiting and staffing the HSE team, Identifying its relevant competencies and proposing training in order to enhance them
    • - Compiling monthly statistics
    • - Integrating the new employees and holding the 15-minutes safety meeting
    • - Investigating about occurred accidents and near misses
    • - making corrective action recommendations and assuring their application
    • - Developing the HSE plan regarding to the risk evolutions and the client specificities
    • - Supervising regular on-site inspections to ensure the measures application. Management of end to end New bottling line & malt silos installation
    • Management of work streams: communication, tax, customs, legal, finance, maintenance, capabilities...
    • Follow up of tender process with procurement to choose contractors both local & overseas markets.
    • Managing the purchase to payment process of services and material till suppliers’ invoices and assessment.
    • Follow up of project budget,
    • Delivery of the line at mechanical efficiency of 90.17% and OEE of 76.94%.

  • Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA - Maintenance Planning Engineer

    2007 - 2007 • Reliability Center Maintenance, 7 cycle maintenance execution.
    • Management of Workshop technician, planners, greasers and asset care support.

  • Diageo - International Beer Supply Perfect Plant Change Leader (Lean Expert)

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Successful roll out of the perfect plant programme in Leven RTD line: Scotland
     Mini –T transformation methodology used: prepare, diagnose, design plan, implement,
     Evaluations based on the 3 bubbles model: Operating System, Management Infrastructure, Mindsets, Capabilities and behaviours.

    Successful Roll out in pilot market of IBS: Cameroon
     Ensuring our manufacturing excellence programme is rolled out. Management and Training of change agents from Nigeria (3), south Africa (1), Ghana (1), Kenya (2), Uganda (1), Cameroon (6) to achieve manufacturing excellence in Cameroun and back to their
     Inspired and Included Health, Safety, Quality and people agenda in the workstreams of IBS roll out
     Launching in the site and management of the Global KPIs implementation: BPM/ Perfect Plant KPIs deck.
     Engagement of Asset care community, Engagement of the shop floor and sponsors through the Energiser newsletter.
     Lead of the Diageo one community workstream by managing 4 graduates of Global accelerated graduate programme.
     Member of steering groups and external benchmarking network (Change Lead/ IBS BPM call over/ Asset care network/ Young professionals network).
     Standardization of processes and procedures.

  • Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA - Acting Asset Care Manager

    2006 - 2007 • Implement asset care strategy and Total Productive Maintenance
    • Ensure early equipments management and good execution of our assets maintenance.
    • Support Operations on the delivery of product with good efficiency and respect of the maintenance budget.

  • Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA - Sales Administration support: (Sales and Finances role)

    2006 - 2006
    • Review of the Order To Cash process from the ordering till the reception of the money by the company.
    • Training of the employees on the new procedures. Change of the SUN System configuration to fit the new procedures.
    • This role contributes in saving Guinness Cameroon from Closure.

  • Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA - Employees Relation Services Assistant (HR role)

    2005 - 2006
    • Communication on new reward and recognition (Car Policy, Salary review and rewards, disciplinary measures...)
    • Deliver the Service Level Agreement. Manage Recruitment of storekeepers...
    • Analysis of Headcounts (promotions, sanctions, recruitment, overtimes…) in comparison to budgets.
    • Responsible for internal and external communication of Guinness Cameroun by managing the Editorial board of “Le CITOYEN”, “PERFORMANCE” and “FOCUS IN DIAGEO AFRICA” newsletters, “corporate Citizenship reports”.

  • Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA - Commando GUINNESS Van team supervisor

    2005 - 2005

  • Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA - TPM Coordinator/ Engineering shift coordinator

    2005 - 2005 • Coordination of the overall plant engineering mechanical crew to improve line efficiency by 5%.
    • Planning, implementation and supervision of maintenance fieldwork and of maintenance day plans execution.
    • Spares ordering and management to make sure they are available to do the planned job

  • Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA - Commando GUINNESS Team Sales Representative

    2004 - 2005

  • AXEM - NON DESTRUCTIVE TESTING CONTROLLER

    CHALLANS 2004 - 2004 • Non Destructive testing of the pipes welding for TOTAL, FRIEDLANDER, EXXON MOBIL, SOGEA SATOM /AXIM

  • Bull, CHANTIER NAVAL, HOPITAL GENERAL DE DAOUALA, SIRA - INTERN

    1999 - 2003 Cameroon Ship Yard Company CNIC Douala - Limbé 16 June –17 October 2003 (4 months)
    Project Engineer
    Technical Analysis of dock BAMUSSO 10 000 tons  utilities lines: compressed air – high pressure water– cooling water
    • Drawings, maintenance planning, start up, control and shut down procedures
    • Stock management on tanker facility
    Société d’Instrumentation de Régulation et d’Automatisme SIRA 15 July –15 September 2002 (2 months)
    Autonomation of pasteuriser of « Les Brasseries du Cameroun »:
    • Moving from hardwire cable to programmable controller
    • Graphsets and software writing.
    Douala General Hospital 22 July –16 September 2001 (2 months)
    Maintenance of fridge plant
    • Maintenance of cold water splits Systems.
    BULL Cameroun 29 May - 08 September 2000 (3 months)
    Maintenance of computers:
    • Conception of fault findings process for screens, printers, central units.
    Douala General Hospital 16 August –15 September 1999 (1 month)
    • Hospital equipments general maintenance: electricity, fittings…

Formations

  • NEBOSH - RRC Training (Londres (Wimbledon))

    Londres (Wimbledon) 2014 - maintenant NEBOSH EN COURS

    International Occupational Health, Safety, Environment (OHSE)

  • Cardiff University (Cardiff)

    Cardiff 2011 - 2012 LEAN Certificate

    Continuous Improvement, Lean expertise
    5 years supporting continuous improvement project by using 6 sigma methodologies. Areas supported: OHSE, Quality, Brewing, Packaging, engineering....

  • Institute Of Brewing And Distilling (London)

    London 2010 - 2011 Certificate in Yeast and Beer

    Qualified Brewer.
    Food industry ,(Microbiology, Quality, Packaging)
    Mastery of process knowledge and interventions which lead to the site winning a Global Award
    Manage site quality to be the best in the world


  • Institute Of Brewing And Distilling (London)

    London 2008 - 2009 Certificate in Material and Worth

  • Institute Of Brewing And Distilling (London)

    London 2006 - 2007 Certificate in Packaging and Process Technology

  • ECOLE NATIONALE SUPERIEURE DES SCIENCES AGRO-INDUSTRIELLES MIP (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2000 - 2004 Master of Engineering

    Asset care, Reliability centre Maintenance, industrial Safety,
    Electronic, Electro technique, Automation, Programming , Production, CAO, GMAO,
    Ethics, Management, Psychology.
    Internship successfully carried in diverse companies (see details on industrial experience).

  • IUT/Université De Ngaoundéré (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 1998 - 2000 University Diploma of Technology

  • Lycée De La Citée Des Palmiers (Douala)

    Douala 1996 - 1997 BACCALAUREAT C

    GCE « ADVANCED LEVEL »

