Georgine NGOUMELA FOKOU

Georgine has a Master degree in Engineering. She is a qualified brewer from Institute of Brewing and Distilling (UK). She has several certifications and merit awards.



Georgine brings 11 years of diverse Food and Beverage experience.(1 year as an industrial trainee in diverse companies, 6 months in “AXEM Afrique” , 9 years with DIAGEO...).

Prior to QHSE and Lean training role, Georgine joined Diageo as Graduate management trainee and occupied different positions from Project Management e.g. Installation of a new packaging line to front line roles. She occupied the Demand Safety Lead role through which she conducted, several audits that brought about several behavioral changes and redesigns in the Guinness Hub. She supported sites in raising their standards to achieve ZERO HARM through GAR Audit preparation, Internal Audits, WILLIS Audit, KPMG. ISO audits; ISO 9001/ 2008, ISO 22000/2005.



Her Social and interpersonal skills have been developed through roles in several Associations amongst which she has been the Vice president of the Diageo women association in Cameroon. Her bilingual capability in both French & English enable her to work either in French or English speaking countries.





AWARDS:

• Environmental Earthwatch Programme.(2006)

• USA - Inspirational Leadership medal (2008)

• IRELAND - Plant of the year “MERIT AWARD winner” (2009).

• Quality League of Excellence winner (2010)

• KENYA - Supply Directors water reduction award (2011)

• GREEN IQ (DIAGEO international environmental award) - 4 times Medal (2 gold,1 silver, 1 bronze - 2012) Cameroon - “Made of More 2013” competition winner.



Mes compétences :

Risk

Safety

Projects Management

Asset management

Training

Continous improvement

Sales

Business Continuity

Production

Audit

Environnement