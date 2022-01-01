Georgine NGOUMELA FOKOU

-
THE COCA COLA COMPANY
- REGIONAL SENIOR SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL AUDITOR
2015 - maintenant
Auditer les embouteilleurs dans divers aspects QHSE en Europe, Asie, Afrique.
Support Global Audit Organization Compliance Audit program by performing audits within Eurasia Africa Europe Audit Group (EAE).
PROVIDING HR
- QHSE AND LEAN TRAINER
2013 - 2015
Freelance Training with Private companies: Royal Technology, AEF,
Able to facilitate several modules : First Aid- Firefighting and fire extinguisher- Atmospheric testing and
confined space- Permit to work-Working at height- Forklift truck operations- Conducting Inspections in
Industry - Working safely with Substances- Accident and Incident reporting and Investigation/ safety
issue Reporting - Manual Handling in Industry -Lifting equipment inspection- Risk assessment and
Management - PPE compliance – Ergonomics - Office Safety - Defensive Driving - Basic food
Hygiene -Construction and Demolition – Electricity – Excavation - Human Factors – Law -
Management of contractors - Monitoring Health and Safety Performance – Noise – Radiation -
Occupational Health - Workplace Transport Safety
Able to facilitate several Continuous Improvement modules: 5S, Problem solving, SMED,...
Diageo
- Demand Safety Lead
Paris
2013 - 2013
All Diageo interest safety (assets, people) in Legal, Corporate Relations, Human Resources, Finance, Procurement, Sales, Marketing, Compliance and Demand Group & Executive Functions, other than Supply, in whatever locations they are i.e. at Headquarter Offices, Regional Offices, Remote Locations and Hot Desks. Premises or facilities used by the FTEs; Wholly owned or Leased Headquarter Offices; Regional Offices; Remote Locations and Hot Desks. Tools of trade used. Activities undertaken while out in trade; on the road; at non owned facilities; in retail outlets and during events of whatever size and in venues of whatever nature and class.
• Ensure safety standards for all Demand location
• System of Incidents Reporting data analysis, plan and SIR Review Meetings
• Documentation of OHS Management System ,
• Severe and Fatal Injuries Prevention Programme
• Internal auditing: Constant audit and review of Permit to Work quality
• Authorized and Competent Persons review
• Workplace Auditing : PPE audits , Guarding/electrical panel audits, Workplace safety inspections
• Occupational Health: Health reports
• Fire System and Firefighting equipment review and negotiation for refurbishment.
• DSEAR & Willis awareness
• Fire Safety Compliance Audits
• Statutory Inspections (Pressure systems, Lifting equipment)
• Local exhaust ventilation (LEV) installation on line 7
• Forklift Trucks inspections to advice on maintenance.
• Personal Protective Equipment: Selection of PPE for women
• Ladder inspections, Confined space identification
• Crisis Management & Business Continuity, Crisis scenario simulation, Crisis management room set up.
• Diageo Global Risk Management Standards
• Risk assessments , PPE audits, site visibility improvement, safety committees,
• New bottling line & malt silos installation
• Follow up of tender process with procurement to choose contractors both local & overseas markets.
• Managing the purchase to payment process of services and material till supplier’s invoices and assessment.
• Follow up of project budget,
• Implementing on site the HSE plan
• - Recruiting and staffing the HSE team, Identifying its relevant competencies and proposing training in order to enhance them
• - Compiling monthly statistics
• - Integrating the new employees and holding the 15-minutes safety meeting
• - Investigating about occurred accidents and near misses
• - making corrective action recommendations and assuring their application
• - Developing the HSE plan regarding to the risk evolutions and the client specificities
Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA
- Project Lead/ acting Risk, health and Safety Manager
2013 - 2013
• Health, Safety and Environmental policy implementation
• Ensuring the HSE procedures setting up and follow up
• Coordinating HSE enquiries
• - Implementing on site the HSE plan
• - Providing advice and guidance about the legal environment as well as the company HSE policy to the local management
• - Recruiting and staffing the HSE team, Identifying its relevant competencies and proposing training in order to enhance them
• - Compiling monthly statistics
• - Integrating the new employees and holding the 15-minutes safety meeting
• - Investigating about occurred accidents and near misses
• - making corrective action recommendations and assuring their application
• - Developing the HSE plan regarding to the risk evolutions and the client specificities
• - Supervising regular on-site inspections to ensure the measures application. Management of end to end New bottling line & malt silos installation
• Management of work streams: communication, tax, customs, legal, finance, maintenance, capabilities...
• Follow up of tender process with procurement to choose contractors both local & overseas markets.
• Managing the purchase to payment process of services and material till suppliers’ invoices and assessment.
• Follow up of project budget,
• Delivery of the line at mechanical efficiency of 90.17% and OEE of 76.94%.
Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA
- Maintenance Planning Engineer
2007 - 2007
• Reliability Center Maintenance, 7 cycle maintenance execution.
• Management of Workshop technician, planners, greasers and asset care support.
Diageo
- International Beer Supply Perfect Plant Change Leader (Lean Expert)
Paris
2007 - 2009
Successful roll out of the perfect plant programme in Leven RTD line: Scotland
Mini –T transformation methodology used: prepare, diagnose, design plan, implement,
Evaluations based on the 3 bubbles model: Operating System, Management Infrastructure, Mindsets, Capabilities and behaviours.
Successful Roll out in pilot market of IBS: Cameroon
Ensuring our manufacturing excellence programme is rolled out. Management and Training of change agents from Nigeria (3), south Africa (1), Ghana (1), Kenya (2), Uganda (1), Cameroon (6) to achieve manufacturing excellence in Cameroun and back to their
Inspired and Included Health, Safety, Quality and people agenda in the workstreams of IBS roll out
Launching in the site and management of the Global KPIs implementation: BPM/ Perfect Plant KPIs deck.
Engagement of Asset care community, Engagement of the shop floor and sponsors through the Energiser newsletter.
Lead of the Diageo one community workstream by managing 4 graduates of Global accelerated graduate programme.
Member of steering groups and external benchmarking network (Change Lead/ IBS BPM call over/ Asset care network/ Young professionals network).
Standardization of processes and procedures.
Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA
- Acting Asset Care Manager
2006 - 2007
• Implement asset care strategy and Total Productive Maintenance
• Ensure early equipments management and good execution of our assets maintenance.
• Support Operations on the delivery of product with good efficiency and respect of the maintenance budget.
Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA
- Sales Administration support: (Sales and Finances role)
2006 - 2006
• Review of the Order To Cash process from the ordering till the reception of the money by the company.
• Training of the employees on the new procedures. Change of the SUN System configuration to fit the new procedures.
• This role contributes in saving Guinness Cameroon from Closure.
Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA
- Employees Relation Services Assistant (HR role)
2005 - 2006
• Communication on new reward and recognition (Car Policy, Salary review and rewards, disciplinary measures...)
• Deliver the Service Level Agreement. Manage Recruitment of storekeepers...
• Analysis of Headcounts (promotions, sanctions, recruitment, overtimes…) in comparison to budgets.
• Responsible for internal and external communication of Guinness Cameroun by managing the Editorial board of “Le CITOYEN”, “PERFORMANCE” and “FOCUS IN DIAGEO AFRICA” newsletters, “corporate Citizenship reports”.
Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA
- Commando GUINNESS Van team supervisor
2005 - 2005
Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA
- TPM Coordinator/ Engineering shift coordinator
2005 - 2005
• Coordination of the overall plant engineering mechanical crew to improve line efficiency by 5%.
• Planning, implementation and supervision of maintenance fieldwork and of maintenance day plans execution.
• Spares ordering and management to make sure they are available to do the planned job
Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA
- Commando GUINNESS Team Sales Representative
2004 - 2005
AXEM
- NON DESTRUCTIVE TESTING CONTROLLER
CHALLANS
2004 - 2004
• Non Destructive testing of the pipes welding for TOTAL, FRIEDLANDER, EXXON MOBIL, SOGEA SATOM /AXIM
Bull, CHANTIER NAVAL, HOPITAL GENERAL DE DAOUALA, SIRA
- INTERN
1999 - 2003
Cameroon Ship Yard Company CNIC Douala - Limbé 16 June –17 October 2003 (4 months)
Project Engineer
Technical Analysis of dock BAMUSSO 10 000 tons utilities lines: compressed air – high pressure water– cooling water
• Drawings, maintenance planning, start up, control and shut down procedures
• Stock management on tanker facility
Société d’Instrumentation de Régulation et d’Automatisme SIRA 15 July –15 September 2002 (2 months)
Autonomation of pasteuriser of « Les Brasseries du Cameroun »:
• Moving from hardwire cable to programmable controller
• Graphsets and software writing.
Douala General Hospital 22 July –16 September 2001 (2 months)
Maintenance of fridge plant
• Maintenance of cold water splits Systems.
BULL Cameroun 29 May - 08 September 2000 (3 months)
Maintenance of computers:
• Conception of fault findings process for screens, printers, central units.
Douala General Hospital 16 August –15 September 1999 (1 month)
• Hospital equipments general maintenance: electricity, fittings…