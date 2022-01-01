Carlos NGUEMBOU DJONOU

DOMAINES DE COMPÉTENCE :
- Lubricant engineering:
- Sales engineering
- Projects & Maintenance Management (CAPEX and OPEX)
- Operation & Production Management
- Contract Management:
- Management and Monitoring QHSSE work
- TPM: Total Performance Mgt / CIMS (Control integrity management system) & Total Quality Management:
Mes compétences :
Gestion de contrats
Gestion des opérations
Gestion de projet
TPM (Gestion de la performance)
Ingénierie commerciale
Gestion de la production
Ingénierie lubrifiant