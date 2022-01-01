Menu

Carlos NGUEMBOU DJONOU

Douala

En résumé

DOMAINES DE COMPÉTENCE :
- Lubricant engineering:
- Sales engineering
- Projects & Maintenance Management (CAPEX and OPEX)
- Operation & Production Management
- Contract Management:
- Management and Monitoring QHSSE work
- TPM: Total Performance Mgt / CIMS (Control integrity management system) & Total Quality Management:

Mes compétences :
Gestion de contrats
Gestion des opérations
Gestion de projet
TPM (Gestion de la performance)
Ingénierie commerciale
Gestion de la production
Ingénierie lubrifiant

Entreprises

  • Libya Oil Cameroun - Lubes Sales Engineer

    Douala 2015 - maintenant Lubes Sales Engineer
    Ingénierie lubrifiant
    Nous apportons des solutions aux clients
    - Assister les vendeurs chez les clients et prospects.
    - Identification des besoins en lubrification et réalisation des plans de graissage adapté après audit.
    - formations des mécaniciens et ingénieurs à la lubrification sur site client et résolution des problèmes on site.
    - Réalisation des preuves de performances, de rapport d'actions techniques et benefit repports.
    - Interprétation des résultats d'analyse des lubrifiants en service. checking des engins en service dans les sites.
    Commercial Lubrifiant:
    - Gestion de portefeuille client. Prospection, Proposition des solutions, suivi commande, livraison et encaissement.
    - Réalisation des statistiques de vente, analyse du marché et gestion des KPI (atteinte des objectifs ventes).

  • OILIBYA CAMEROUN / SCEFL - Project, M & R Supervisor

    2011 - 2015 Project, Maintenance & Repair Supervisor - HSE Coordinator
    - Supervision HSE sur les sites et Gestion des conflits
    - Gestion de la Maintenance : Etablissement et suivi du plan de maintenance préventive et curative(OPEX). Evaluation et suivi des budgets. évaluation des performances. GEstion des opérations High risk et des équipements critiques.
    - Gestion des Projets (plan d’investissement (CAPEX) Mise en œuvre des différentes étapes de réalisation des projets.
    • Dimensionnement, achat et mise en service d’un nouveau Groupe électrogène
    • Remise à niveau du réseau incendie (Achat motopompes Incendie, Réfection des pipes+REA)
    • Réfection de la toiture de l’usine section SIRCO (plus de 640m²)
    • Construction de la barrière du dépôt huile de base
    • Conception et réalisation d’un nouveau système d’additivation des bacs de mélange de l’usine
    • Normalisation du poste de chargement des huiles de Base Déido (construction hangar - plateforme)
    • Construction d’un hangar, achat et installation d’une nouvelle ligne de conditionnement en bidon
    • Construction de station-service
    • Réfection de la fosse de fabrication y compris structure métallique
    • Remplacement de la Toiture du magasin emballage
    • Satisfactory AFAQ Audit of SCEFL Douala-Cameroon (ISO 9001:2008) Suivi 1

  • EXXON MOBIL - Oil Libya Cameroun / SCEFL - Production & Project Manager

    2008 - 2010 Production, Project & Blending - HSE Supervisor
    • Gestion de la production des lubrifiants, Gestion des Stocks et Gestion des équipes de production
    • Gestion comptable de la production ; enregistrement et contrôle des activités de production ; évaluation des coûts de production, Gestion des budgets -KPI
    - Audit selon ISO 9001 du complexe alimentaire FRESCO
    - Audit selon ISO 17025 du Labo LIBYA OIL CAMEROON / Suivi audit environnement
    - Satisfactory AFAQ Audit of SCEFL Douala-Cameroon (ISO 9001:2000) suivi 2
    - Satisfactory AFAQ Audit of SCEFL Douala-Cameroon (ISO 9001:2000) suivi 1
    • Gestion des Projets (plan d’investissement (CAPEX) Mise en œuvre des différentes étapes de réalisation des projets. Coordination HSE WAC. -Pilote processus fabrication
    - Remplacement de la Toiture de l’usine SCEFL (Blending plant)
    - Peinture des bacs de stockage des huiles de base
    - Redimensionnement des décanteurs : Construction de quatre (4) Décanteurs : purification des eaux usées (projet majeur)
    - Normalisation électrique du dépôt pétrolier (Huile de base) Oil Libya
    - Remise à niveau du réseau incendie du dépôt et de l’usine SCEFL
    - Construction de trois hangars de chargement des lubrifiants produits en vrac dans les camions

  • EXXONMOBIL - Lab supervisor & QHSE Manager

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 2004 - 2007 Laboratory Supervisor & QHSE Coordinator
    -Gestion globale du laboratoire: Systèmes Qualités (ISO 17025, 14001, 9000 Vres.2000); -Gestion formulations des lubrifiants et développement de nouveaux lubrifiants en fonction des exigences clients;
    - Gestion du personnel; équipement; stock de matières, réactif et solvant.
    - Gestion du budget de fonctionnement (planification et réalisation)
    -Evaluation des besoins en analyse pour caractérisation des produits
    -Caractérisation et Traitement des eaux de rejet et suivi du système de traitement
    -Etude d’impact des effluents liquides et gazeux issus des dérivés du pétrole sur l’environnement (sol, air, eau et population)
    PQMS Coordinator (Gestion du système qualité global de la Société Camerounaise et Equatoriale de Fabrication des Lubrifiants - SCEFL)
    - Satisfactory AFAQ Audit of SCEFL Douala-Cameroon (ISO 9001:2000) recertification
    - Evaluation du BRT avec une amélioration de temps de plus de 35%
    - Satisfactory AFAQ Audit of SCEFL Douala-Cameroon (ISO 9001:2000) suivi 2
    - Satisfactory Exxon Mobil Corporate Audit of SCEFL & Mobil
    - Satisfactory AFAQ Audit of SCEFL Douala – Cameroon (ISO 9001:2000)
    - Pizolub: Formation des Chimistes et responsable sur le management du Laboratoire et le suivi Qualité des produits (Plan Qualité, contrôle qualité et Attitude SHE )
    - Satisfactory ExxonMobil Regional Quality Audit of Mobil Customer Service Laboratory Douala – Cameroon (Quality practices & guideline – ISO 17025)
    - Satisfactory Exxon Mobil Corporate Audit of SCEFL & Mobil (PQMS)
    Coordination des activités des laboratoires de la sous région Afrique centrale et de l’ouest, Développement des formulations

  • Cabinet Génie - Responsable Optimisation et Management de la qualité

    2002 - 2004 Responsable Optimisation et Management de la qualité
    -direction des bureaux d’études de projets, conception et dimensionnement mise sur pied des plans d’assurance et contrôle qualité. Gestion des contrats et réalisation des projets,
    -Evaluation des besoins en analyse pour caractérisation des produits

  • CHOCOCAM : - Stagiaire Fin d'étude

    2002 - 2002 Cooked Sugar Rubbishes Recasting process Optimization .
    - Development of a more profitable process.
    - Quality Control & Chemical analysis (volumétrie et spectrophotométrie)

  • ENSAI : - Projet

    2002 - 2002 Conception of a distillation unit by steam dragging and of separation system in order to obtain essential oils. - Quality Plan & SHE System Development

  • CAM Assistance - Stage

    2001 - 2001 Conception of Equipments
    - Management of Planning department (Drawing & construction) - Quality control & assurance planning

  • CHOCOCAM - Stage

    2000 - 2000 Survey of the facilities used on the baked sugar fabrication line and identification of the Problem SHE (systèmes automatisés)

  • CAMLAIT ydé - Stage

    1999 - 1999 Study of the influence of temperature on the coagulation of milk in orde to optimize treatment time & process performance (composition chimique et microbienne)

  • CAMLAIT Ydé - Stage

    1998 - 1998 : Industrial Attachment in the goal to understand the realities of the world of the workers

Formations

  • ISMA (Douala)

    Douala 2013 - 2014 MASTER II

  • ECOLE NATIONALE SUPERIEURE DES SCIENCES AGRO-INDUSTRIELLES ENSAI (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 1999 - 2002 Ingénieur

    Génie Industriel, Génie des procédés, QHSE, Projet et productique

  • Institut Universitaire De Technologie (IUT)

    Ngaoundéré 1997 - 1999 DUT

    GAI

