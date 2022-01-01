Menu

Gérald BIETTE

En résumé

Over 33 years in IT and Bank sector, I have built a strong track record as an business manager, used to managing P&L as well as cost centers.
I have acquired an expertise in the areas of ‘service providers’ (financial services, IT services) and in management of all aspect of information system (Software, Infrastructure).
I am eager to be a contributing member of a large size company with international presence. I would like contributing to grow the company into French market and seeing direct impact of my contribution. Mobile outside France I am willing to learn from new experiences.

Specialties
Complex P&L management, Information technology management (ITO, BPO..), Delivery of large and complex organization.

Mes compétences :
Application management
Business
Business development
Business Transformation
Business Unit Management
Infrastructure
IT outsourcing
Management
Outsourcing
Relationship

Entreprises

  • Tata Consultancy Services

    Puteaux maintenant

  • Groupe ESR

    maintenant

  • TCS Tata Consultancy Services - Business Development Manager

    Puteaux 2011 - maintenant Sales Head in bank sector :
    - I am in charge of building and developing new partnerships, new clients and consolidated existing based on Information technology management (ITO, BPO..), Delivery of large and complex organization

    Secteur : High Tech

  • ESR - Strategic Account Manager

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2011 Business development in France (outsourcing deal) in industry, bank, public sectors : - I am in charge of building and developing new partnerships, new clients or consolidated existing clients

  • EDS - Strategic Account Manager

    2006 - 2010 - Managing director function
    - accountable for one client (international bank)
    - responsible for the End to End P&L
    - in charge of more 170 people dedicated to this account (onsite outsourcing contracts)
    - i started from scratch on this account, signed new 40 MEuros in 2008,
    - strong relationship with the CEOx of the bank

  • CAPGEMINI Outsourcing services - Sales Director

    2004 - 2006 - Business development in France (outsourcing deal) in industry, bank, public sectors
    - Coordinate client visits – CXO level interaction

  • SBS Siemens Business Services - Business Unit Outsourcing Director

    1998 - 2004 - Full P&L responsability reporting directly to the CEO France.
    - Increased sales and developed business turnover in France and internationally.
    - Managed and coordinated international projects.
    - Administered budgets; recruited, trained and mentored staff; managed resources; managed pre-sales consulting; directed implementation of these projects.

  • DEBIS IT Services - Business development Manager

    1995 - 1998 - Led the operations of external growth.
    - Developed external customers portfolio.
    - Oversaw all sales processes and roll out processes.
    - Led the due diligence process and negotiated with third party services

  • GSI - Regional Director

    EPINAL 1994 - 1995 - Founded firm in Alsace.
    - Oversaw daily operations.
    - Spun off Software center.
    - Directed a team of technical and support staff, negotiated with hardware and software vendors.

  • AGI - Managing Director

    1992 - 1994 -Search for competent partners compatible with AGI's business and activities.
    - Negotiated sale of AGI to GSI. The merger was done in May 1994.
    - Oversaw daily operations and contract negotiation, critical path analyses of projects.
    - Administered budgets and investments

