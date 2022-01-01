Gérald BIETTE

Over 33 years in IT and Bank sector, I have built a strong track record as an business manager, used to managing P&L as well as cost centers.

I have acquired an expertise in the areas of ‘service providers’ (financial services, IT services) and in management of all aspect of information system (Software, Infrastructure).

I am eager to be a contributing member of a large size company with international presence. I would like contributing to grow the company into French market and seeing direct impact of my contribution. Mobile outside France I am willing to learn from new experiences.



Specialties

Complex P&L management, Information technology management (ITO, BPO..), Delivery of large and complex organization.



Mes compétences :

Application management

Business

Business development

Business Transformation

Business Unit Management

Infrastructure

IT outsourcing

Management

Outsourcing

Relationship